Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingslampphotobottleantiqueLamp (c. 1940) by John TarantinoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 931 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3177 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535221/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086240/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDolphin Candlestick (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065576/dolphin-candlestick-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086895/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069933/bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719696/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVase (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077857/vase-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWine of Italy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667531/wine-italy-poster-templateView licenseVase (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087062/vase-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseSip and Paint poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714270/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView licenseCruet (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065340/cruet-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseWater Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072481/water-pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077499/sugar-bowl-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic table lamp editable mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684667/aesthetic-table-lamp-editable-mockup-home-decorView licenseJug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino and Winifred Lutenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086184/jug-c-1940-john-tarantino-and-winifred-lutenFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty Clinic Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18435878/beauty-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSpark Lamp (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071755/spark-lamp-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089354/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563280/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085504/candlestick-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057471/victorian-lantern-editable-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086659/salt-cellar-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseVase (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072299/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563253/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseToby Figure (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086957/toby-figure-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseSea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235251/sea-turtle-plastic-pollution-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseLamp (1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066903/lamp-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499709/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076448/pitcher-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563282/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseWater Cooler (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087120/water-cooler-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535217/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089333/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license