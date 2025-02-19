rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lavabo (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourbuildingwaterpublic domainpaintingsarcharchitecture
Ponte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ponte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739503/ponte-vecchio-florence-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sandstone Holy Water Font (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Sandstone Holy Water Font (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086673/sandstone-holy-water-font-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Ponte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ponte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739166/ponte-vecchio-florence-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cabinet Doors (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Cabinet Doors (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082859/cabinet-doors-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481253/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spur (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086806/spur-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471524/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Miner's Chair - Hand Made (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Miner's Chair - Hand Made (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086344/miners-chair-hand-made-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710639/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView license
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085835/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor London at night, editable remix design
Watercolor London at night, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196673/watercolor-london-night-editable-remix-designView license
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084793/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor London at night, editable remix design
Watercolor London at night, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710696/watercolor-london-night-editable-remix-designView license
Carved Wooden Hitching Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Carved Wooden Hitching Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082981/carved-wooden-hitching-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712344/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085834/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198971/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Leather Shoe (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Leather Shoe (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086267/leather-shoe-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10417265/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Snare Drum (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Snare Drum (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086779/snare-drum-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712341/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084779/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor London at night, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor London at night, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471523/editable-watercolor-london-night-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Flatiron Stand (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Flatiron Stand (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085882/flatiron-stand-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461839/editable-watercolor-tiger-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Lantern (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Lantern (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086232/lantern-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461818/editable-watercolor-tiger-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085838/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Sunset London mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Sunset London mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481268/sunset-london-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Fence (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Fence (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085797/fence-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class Instagram post template, editable text
Art & History class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466102/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084717/spade-bit-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Ponte Vecchio, Florence iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ponte Vecchio, Florence iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12757294/png-adult-android-wallpaper-aqueductView license
Spade Bit (c. 1936) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spade Bit (c. 1936) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071744/spade-bit-c-1936-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Ponte Vecchio, Florence iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ponte Vecchio, Florence iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12757163/image-adult-android-wallpaper-aqueductView license
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084778/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203776/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Miner's Candlestick (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Miner's Candlestick (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086343/miners-candlestick-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Town at night mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Town at night mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710684/town-night-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Horse Hobble (c. 1941) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Horse Hobble (c. 1941) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087841/horse-hobble-c-1941-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license