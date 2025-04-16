Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourlogopublic domainpaintingsbagleathersymbolLeather Purse Top (c. 1940) by Lyman YoungOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 834 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2846 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690070/vintage-effectView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085394/beaded-bag-c-1940-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseFashion statement Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619890/fashion-statement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1940) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085408/beaded-purse-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseFashion guide Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926953/fashion-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePurse (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086567/purse-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseBlack messenger bag png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14484719/black-messenger-bag-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseHandbag (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085994/handbag-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licenseFireman's Bucket (c. 1940) by Georgina Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085831/firemans-bucket-c-1940-georgina-kingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable purse handbag mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393922/editable-purse-handbag-mockup-designView licenseDrinking Fountain (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085752/drinking-fountain-c-1940-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain licenseEditable purse handbag mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397492/editable-purse-handbag-mockup-designView licenseBag (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085371/bag-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseFashion sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107373/fashion-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCopper Vat (c. 1940) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089194/copper-vat-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licensePurse handbag png element mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397489/purse-handbag-png-element-mockup-editable-designView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068129/purse-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseVintage dog logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682563/vintage-dog-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseHandwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086024/handwoven-table-cover-c-1940-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693132/travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085675/door-knocker-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693040/beach-holiday-instagram-post-templateView licenseGrain Sack Stamp (c. 1940) by Elmer R Kottcamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085980/grain-sack-stamp-c-1940-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain licenseLeather bags Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843877/leather-bags-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEmbroidery Detail (c. 1940) by Emily Giermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085794/embroidery-detail-c-1940-emily-giermanFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707457/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePrinted Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086556/printed-textiles-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade accessories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843879/handmade-accessories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087269/woven-coverlet-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseSports club post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633282/sports-club-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLeather Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Page Coffmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083930/leather-fire-bucket-c-1939-page-coffmanFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13510598/branding-instagram-post-templateView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1940) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085393/beaded-bag-c-1940-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseBrown messenger bag png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14483488/brown-messenger-bag-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licensePurse (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081183/purse-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseLeather clutch bag editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12536926/leather-clutch-bag-editable-mockupView licenseCarpet Bag (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073415/carpet-bag-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseBrown leather backpack mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14482329/brown-leather-backpack-mockup-editable-designView licenseJapanned Coal Scuttle (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086149/japanned-coal-scuttle-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license