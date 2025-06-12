Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainletterpaintingsphotovaseantiqueLetter Sander (c. 1940) by Cora ParkerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1011 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3423 x 4062 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor Greek classic vase design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040095/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView licenseTop of Letter Sander (c. 1940) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087001/top-letter-sander-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Greek classic vase design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040076/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085878/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1940) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086523/powder-horn-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276081/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView licenseBaby Dress (c. 1940) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085362/baby-dress-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage letters & postcards Facebook post template, original art illustration from Winslow Homer, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23149839/png-leaf-treeView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082296/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067818/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's High Chair (c. 1938) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079243/childs-high-chair-c-1938-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll's Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083316/dolls-bonnet-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSewing Bird (c. 1938) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081405/sewing-bird-c-1938-cora-parker-and-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058944/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Chair (View of Seat Bottom) (c. 1938) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079230/childs-chair-view-seat-bottom-c-1938-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925248/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseDoll (c. 1939) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083323/doll-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8996434/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseSun Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084837/sun-bonnet-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915729/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseFlask (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085859/flask-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDecorated Glass Flask (c. 1940) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085590/decorated-glass-flask-c-1940-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseGreen Glass Vase (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085987/green-glass-vase-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseBowl (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089002/bowl-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt - Grape Pattern (c. 1939) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084388/quilt-grape-pattern-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCovered Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089207/covered-sugar-bowl-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseRing-shaped Pottery Bottle (c. 1940) by Claude Marshall and Arthur Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086616/ring-shaped-pottery-bottle-c-1940-claude-marshall-and-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's Vase with Twelve Sunflowers, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909835/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseBar Bottle (c. 1940) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085391/bar-bottle-c-1940-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWatercolor Painting (c. 1939) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085164/watercolor-painting-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license