Letter Sander (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
artwatercolourpublic domainletterpaintingsphotovaseantique
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Top of Letter Sander (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
Editable vintage paper collage element design set
Baby Dress (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
Vintage letters & postcards Facebook post template, original art illustration from Winslow Homer, editable text and design
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Child's High Chair (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Doll's Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Sewing Bird (c. 1938) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Child's Chair (View of Seat Bottom) (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
Happy birthday Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Doll (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
Happy birthday blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Sun Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Flask (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Decorated Glass Flask (c. 1940) by George File
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Green Glass Vase (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichester
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Bowl (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Quilt - Grape Pattern (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Covered Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichester
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Ring-shaped Pottery Bottle (c. 1940) by Claude Marshall and Arthur Stewart
Van Gogh's Vase with Twelve Sunflowers, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Bar Bottle (c. 1940) by Anna Aloisi
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Painting (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
