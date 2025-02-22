Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsleatherhatphotoLeather Shoe (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell GerkeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 932 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4044 x 3142 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor Autumn apparel design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239285/watercolor-autumn-apparel-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseFiremark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085835/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653513/public-garden-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLantern (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086232/lantern-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseStreet style look book Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684432/street-style-look-book-instagram-post-templateView licenseMoney Vest (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084033/money-vest-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18320649/new-arrival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseFlatiron Stand (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085882/flatiron-stand-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure awaits Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555363/adventure-awaits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFiremark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085834/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFiremark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085838/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseMiner's Chair - Hand Made (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086344/miners-chair-hand-made-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseFence (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085797/fence-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseSandstone Holy Water Font (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086673/sandstone-holy-water-font-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseSnare Drum (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086779/snare-drum-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086806/spur-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseLavabo (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086246/lavabo-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseMiner's Candlestick (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086343/miners-candlestick-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur and Rowel (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069634/spur-and-rowel-19351942-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSilk Bonnet (c. 1940) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086724/silk-bonnet-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseStone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084779/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084778/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseAvailable in the shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684560/available-the-shop-instagram-post-templateView license"Mother Goose" marionette (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082458/mother-goose-marionette-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076251/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFiremark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085837/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license