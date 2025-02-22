rawpixel
Leather Shoe (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Watercolor Autumn apparel design element set, editable design
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Public garden post template, editable social media design
Lantern (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Street style look book Instagram post template
Money Vest (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
New arrival Instagram post template, editable design
Flatiron Stand (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Adventure awaits Instagram post template, editable text
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Miner's Chair - Hand Made (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Fence (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Sandstone Holy Water Font (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Snare Drum (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Spur (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Lavabo (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Miner's Candlestick (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Spur and Rowel (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Silk Bonnet (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Available in the shop Instagram post template
"Mother Goose" marionette (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
