Linen Luncheon Set (c. 1940) by Edith Olney
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183317/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView license
Chair and Tapestry (1940) by Edith Olney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085554/chair-and-tapestry-1940-edith-olneyFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542128/png-abstract-art-nouveauView license
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174457/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView license
Shaker Textile Sample (c. 1940) by Harold Weisenborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086694/shaker-textile-sample-c-1940-harold-weisenbornFree Image from public domain license
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Elizabeth Valentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089278/coverlet-c-1940-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain license
Duvet cover, bed linen mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589352/duvet-cover-bed-linen-mockup-editable-designView license
Wheel of Fortune Quilt (c. 1940) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087174/wheel-fortune-quilt-c-1940-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Table Cover (1940) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086916/table-cover-1940-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Sandwich illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236536/sandwich-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074454/dolls-molly-and-polly-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sample editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565222/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView license
Wall Painting (Restoration Drawing) (c. 1940) by Raymond E Noble
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087103/wall-painting-restoration-drawing-c-1940-raymond-nobleFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075713/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Food puns template for social media, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21444253/food-puns-template-for-social-media-editable-textView license
Handwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086024/handwoven-table-cover-c-1940-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Customizable aesthetic grid photo collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12441392/customizable-aesthetic-grid-photo-collageView license
Wine Shop Emblem (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel and Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087217/wine-shop-emblem-c-1940-william-kieckhofel-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Wood panel editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565289/wood-panel-editable-mockup-elementView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089281/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Spa poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662769/spa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Quilt for Doll's Bed (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086582/quilt-for-dolls-bed-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Beauty blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203443/beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Picture Frame (c. 1940) by Raymond McGough
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089468/pa-german-picture-frame-c-1940-raymond-mcgoughFree Image from public domain license
Love deeply, Live simply quote Instagram post templates, editable hand drawn design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18407102/image-star-texture-flowerView license
Feather Wreath (c. 1940) by Edith Towner and Marius Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085805/feather-wreath-c-1940-edith-towner-and-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Green table cover mockup, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203537/green-table-cover-mockup-home-decorView license
Boys's Dress (c. 1940) by Esther Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089023/boyss-dress-c-1940-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Sleep in comfort Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616338/sleep-comfort-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085728/dress-c-1940-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by Vincent Burzy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072401/wall-paper-c-1936-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain license
Spa center Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662768/spa-center-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089264/coverlet-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Vest Material (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072311/vest-material-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license