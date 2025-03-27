rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Linen and Cotton Homespun (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingscottonlinenphoto
Cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable text
Cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902743/cotton-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Linen and Cotton Homespun (c. 1940) by Magnus S Fossum
Linen and Cotton Homespun (c. 1940) by Magnus S Fossum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086268/linen-and-cotton-homespun-c-1940-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license
Cotton clothing Instagram post template
Cotton clothing Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126365/cotton-clothing-instagram-post-templateView license
Linen and Cotton Homespun (c. 1940) by Frank S Browne
Linen and Cotton Homespun (c. 1940) by Frank S Browne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086270/linen-and-cotton-homespun-c-1940-frank-browneFree Image from public domain license
Cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9744046/cotton-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Linen and Cotton Homespun (c. 1940) by Mabel S Kelton
Linen and Cotton Homespun (c. 1940) by Mabel S Kelton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086266/linen-and-cotton-homespun-c-1940-mabel-keltonFree Image from public domain license
Pure cotton Facebook post template, editable design
Pure cotton Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566973/pure-cotton-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1940) by John Gasaway
Woven Coverlet (c. 1940) by John Gasaway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087243/woven-coverlet-c-1940-john-gasawayFree Image from public domain license
Cotton clothing blog banner template, editable text
Cotton clothing blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978244/cotton-clothing-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086086/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Cotton clothing social story template, editable Instagram design
Cotton clothing social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978243/cotton-clothing-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Pure cotton poster template, editable text & design
Pure cotton poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559936/pure-cotton-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Sofa (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
Sofa (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086799/sofa-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Organic cotton clothing Instagram story template, editable design
Organic cotton clothing Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826147/organic-cotton-clothing-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Chest (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
Chest (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085584/chest-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Pure cotton blog banner template, editable text
Pure cotton blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559934/pure-cotton-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Quaker Bonnet (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
Quaker Bonnet (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086566/quaker-bonnet-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Pure cotton Instagram story template, editable text
Pure cotton Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559937/pure-cotton-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Homespun Linen (1938) by Marjorie McIntyre
Homespun Linen (1938) by Marjorie McIntyre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080230/homespun-linen-1938-marjorie-mcintyreFree Image from public domain license
Organic cotton clothing blog banner template, editable design
Organic cotton clothing blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782689/organic-cotton-clothing-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Homespun Cotton Textile (c. 1937) by Percival Jenner
Homespun Cotton Textile (c. 1937) by Percival Jenner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075263/homespun-cotton-textile-c-1937-percival-jennerFree Image from public domain license
Organic cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable design
Organic cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642307/organic-cotton-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Embroidery: Technique Demonstration (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Embroidery: Technique Demonstration (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060421/embroidery-technique-demonstration-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Throw blanket mockup, colorful retro pattern, editable design
Throw blanket mockup, colorful retro pattern, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207063/throw-blanket-mockup-colorful-retro-pattern-editable-designView license
Rug Runner (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Rug Runner (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062628/rug-runner-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Naturally made baby clothes template for social media, editable text
Naturally made baby clothes template for social media, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20838539/naturally-made-baby-clothes-template-for-social-media-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089243/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Apply now at latte art Instagram post template
Apply now at latte art Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486799/apply-now-latte-art-instagram-post-templateView license
Jelly Tumbler (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
Jelly Tumbler (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086176/jelly-tumbler-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Latte art workshop Instagram post template
Latte art workshop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486762/latte-art-workshop-instagram-post-templateView license
Silk Bonnet (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
Silk Bonnet (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086724/silk-bonnet-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Organic cotton Twitter ad template, editable text
Organic cotton Twitter ad template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224743/organic-cotton-twitter-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089284/coverlet-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Organic cotton Instagram story template, editable branding
Organic cotton Instagram story template, editable branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8200832/organic-cotton-instagram-story-template-editable-brandingView license
Candlestick (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
Candlestick (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085493/candlestick-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Organic cotton blog banner template, editable design
Organic cotton blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242932/organic-cotton-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Homespun Bedspread (c. 1938) by Gene Luedke
Homespun Bedspread (c. 1938) by Gene Luedke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080238/homespun-bedspread-c-1938-gene-luedkeFree Image from public domain license
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Editable shawl scarf mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView license
Woven Mat (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Woven Mat (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087261/woven-mat-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license