Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewoodcrossartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingslampMahogany Shelf (c. 1940) by Marie LutrellOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3387 x 3387 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWall mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8860168/wall-mockup-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWash Stand (c. 1940) by Joe Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087114/wash-stand-c-1940-joe-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseFemale leadership digital illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235853/female-leadership-digital-illustrationView licenseMirror (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086371/mirror-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseHanging Shelf (1940) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086017/hanging-shelf-1940-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable bedroom wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887025/picture-frame-mockup-editable-bedroom-wallView licenseBandbox (c. 1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085381/bandbox-c-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHorse and Man Woodcarving (1939) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083768/horse-and-man-woodcarving-1939-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture price list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFoot Warmer (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085892/foot-warmer-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseSpring getaway Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972721/spring-getaway-instagram-post-templateView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087590/corner-cupboard-c-1941-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986068/living-room-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseIron Holder (c. 1940) by Peter Conninhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086141/iron-holder-c-1940-peter-conninFree Image from public domain licenseWall art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140567/wall-art-instagram-post-templateView licenseInk Bottle (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086115/ink-bottle-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal bedroom home decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670405/minimal-bedroom-home-decor-mockup-editable-designView licenseDesk (c. 1940) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085611/desk-c-1940-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold elegant frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15408984/editable-gold-elegant-frame-mockupView licenseMahogany Shaving Mirror (c. 1939) by Cushman Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083955/mahogany-shaving-mirror-c-1939-cushman-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597024/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOrnamental Wood Carving: Eagle (c. 1940) by Harriette Galehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086448/ornamental-wood-carving-eagle-c-1940-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic modern dining room, home interior photo, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12678972/aesthetic-modern-dining-room-home-interior-photo-editable-remixView licenseCombination Lamp/Candle Holder (c. 1940) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089199/combination-lampcandle-holder-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic modern dining room, home interior photo, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680656/aesthetic-modern-dining-room-home-interior-photo-editable-remixView licenseUmbrella Stand (c. 1940) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087057/umbrella-stand-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseSummer fragrance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526853/summer-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMatch Safe (c. 1940) by Neva Coffeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086317/match-safe-c-1940-neva-coffeyFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000433/spring-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseBook Rest - Mahogany (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082737/book-rest-mahogany-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseButter Mold (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089065/butter-mold-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic bedroom interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12816110/aesthetic-bedroom-interior-remixView licenseOld American Wooden Doll (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086423/old-american-wooden-doll-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseSecondhand decor shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474177/secondhand-decor-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCarved Picture Frame (1940/1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085526/carved-picture-frame-19401941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseInterior decoration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12226434/interior-decoration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBottle (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088982/bottle-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain license