Lock Plate (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Florist and tea shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603140/florist-and-tea-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Door Knocker (c. 1940) by Winifred Luten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085687/door-knocker-c-1940-winifred-lutenFree Image from public domain license
Tea poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602753/tea-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cap (c. 1940) by Dorothy M Gerhard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085505/cap-c-1940-dorothy-gerhardFree Image from public domain license
Hit the slopes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407618/hit-the-slopes-facebook-post-templateView license
Door Stop (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085691/door-stop-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Cooking tutorial Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597424/cooking-tutorial-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Low Glass Dish (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086297/low-glass-dish-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor berry cake design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265085/editable-watercolor-berry-cake-design-element-setView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Filippo Porreca and Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085867/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-filippo-porreca-and-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Cute word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889990/cute-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087008/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-william-highFree Image from public domain license
My cutie word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891619/cutie-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Drawer Pulls and Key Plate (c. 1936) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065678/drawer-pulls-and-key-plate-c-1936-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551603/watercolor-bird-png-element-editable-tropical-plant-designView license
Bobcat (1935/1942) by Harry King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059202/bobcat-19351942-harry-kingFree Image from public domain license
Pancake day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061596/pancake-day-poster-templateView license
Wooden Bell (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087228/wooden-bell-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Homemade bakery logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899120/homemade-bakery-logo-template-editable-textView license
Copper Vat (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089194/copper-vat-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Cake house Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543132/cake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Painting (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087092/wall-painting-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Art is therapy editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157779/image-lion-jungle-flowerView license
Crock (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087656/crock-c-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Alpine adventure Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407600/alpine-adventure-facebook-post-templateView license
Birch Bark Shoe (1938) by Eugene C Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078619/birch-bark-shoe-1938-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain license
Sweet word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890373/sweet-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070005/brooch-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Quaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076617/quaker-bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (probably 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074202/crock-probably-19371938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Play word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890565/play-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Brooch and Bracelet with Portrait (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070034/brooch-and-bracelet-with-portrait-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Little girl word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890550/little-girl-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Spur (c. 1938) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081740/spur-c-1938-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Hello little one word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891354/hello-little-one-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Crewel Embroidery Valance (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074173/crewel-embroidery-valance-c-1937-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Hello baby word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890190/hello-baby-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Quilting on Silk (Detail) (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086588/quilting-silk-detail-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license