Low Boy (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Drop Leaf Table (1936) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065828/drop-leaf-table-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Hormonal health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597828/hormonal-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083018/chest-drawers-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Spice Box (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086794/spice-box-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Pembroke Table (c. 1938) by Henry Granet and Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080959/pembroke-table-c-1938-henry-granet-and-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Court Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089206/court-cupboard-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Wash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087116/wash-stand-c-1940-eugene-szepessyFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Side Chair (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086719/side-chair-c-1940-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sideboard (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086721/sideboard-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView license
Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086920/table-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mixing Table (1940) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086380/mixing-table-1940-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Young wizard boy fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664076/young-wizard-boy-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083958/lowboy-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543017/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Dressing Table (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079755/dressing-table-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license
Learn to draw blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView license
Lowboy (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083961/lowboy-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082357/wooden-chest-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chest of Drawers (1938) by Arsen Maralian and Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079200/chest-drawers-1938-arsen-maralian-and-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Grow flower Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView license
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Orville A Carroll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081487/shaker-table-c-1938-orville-carrollFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Desk (1936) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065441/desk-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Desk (1936) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065462/desk-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Art workshop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543046/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Lady's Writing Cabinet (c. 1953) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088876/ladys-writing-cabinet-c-1953-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
Living room decor blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView license
Desk (1936) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065435/desk-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license