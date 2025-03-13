Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourmanspublic domainpaintingsbagboxMan's Hat Box (c. 1940) by Lelah NelsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 838 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2860 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSummer vacation, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669901/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseDoll with China Head (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085671/doll-with-china-head-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086967/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseBucket (c. 1940) by Frank Budashhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089036/bucket-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseChina Headed Doll (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087519/china-headed-doll-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar Scoop (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088238/sugar-scoop-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseToleware Canister (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088267/toleware-canister-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseGerman language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView licenseBonnet (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088969/bonnet-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSilk Bonnet (c. 1940) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086724/silk-bonnet-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePrinted Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086556/printed-textiles-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Claus, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721402/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseSkirt Hook (c. 1940) by Emil Warnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086752/skirt-hook-c-1940-emil-warnsFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681501/big-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085394/beaded-bag-c-1940-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseShopping guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598032/shopping-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBaby's Hood (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Margaret Goldenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085365/babys-hood-c-1940-clarence-dawson-and-margaret-goldenFree Image from public domain licenseTote bag mockup, African American model editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051491/tote-bag-mockup-african-american-model-editable-designView licenseFireman's Bucket (c. 1940) by Georgina Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085831/firemans-bucket-c-1940-georgina-kingFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Claus, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721536/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseHandbag (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085994/handbag-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598063/big-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseToy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082064/toy-bank-stump-speaker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseCardboard box editable mockup, packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649263/cardboard-box-editable-mockup-packagingView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082569/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licensePaper food bag editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480523/paper-food-bag-editable-mockupView licenseChest (probably 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087507/chest-probably-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseTote bag editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10498157/tote-bag-editable-mockupView licenseSewing Box (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076924/sewing-box-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain licenseChinese language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView licenseChurn (1935/1942) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059575/churn-19351942-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseClothing drive Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464938/clothing-drive-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086541/printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license