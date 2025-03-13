rawpixel
Man's Hat Box (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelson
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669901/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Doll with China Head (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085671/doll-with-china-head-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086967/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Bucket (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089036/bucket-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
China Headed Doll (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087519/china-headed-doll-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Sugar Scoop (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088238/sugar-scoop-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Canister (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088267/toleware-canister-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
German language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView license
Bonnet (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088969/bonnet-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Silk Bonnet (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086724/silk-bonnet-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Printed Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086556/printed-textiles-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721402/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Skirt Hook (c. 1940) by Emil Warns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086752/skirt-hook-c-1940-emil-warnsFree Image from public domain license
Big sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681501/big-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085394/beaded-bag-c-1940-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Shopping guide blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598032/shopping-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Baby's Hood (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Margaret Golden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085365/babys-hood-c-1940-clarence-dawson-and-margaret-goldenFree Image from public domain license
Tote bag mockup, African American model editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051491/tote-bag-mockup-african-american-model-editable-designView license
Fireman's Bucket (c. 1940) by Georgina King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085831/firemans-bucket-c-1940-georgina-kingFree Image from public domain license
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721536/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Handbag (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085994/handbag-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Big sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598063/big-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082064/toy-bank-stump-speaker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Cardboard box editable mockup, packaging
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649263/cardboard-box-editable-mockup-packagingView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082569/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Paper food bag editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480523/paper-food-bag-editable-mockupView license
Chest (probably 1941) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087507/chest-probably-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Tote bag editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10498157/tote-bag-editable-mockupView license
Sewing Box (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076924/sewing-box-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Chinese language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView license
Churn (1935/1942) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059575/churn-19351942-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Clothing drive Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464938/clothing-drive-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086541/printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license