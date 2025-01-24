rawpixel
Maple Sugar Mold (c. 1940) by George File
Sport camp poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView license
Currier's Shaving Knife (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089383/curriers-shaving-knife-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Cricket club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536807/cricket-club-poster-templateView license
Wooden Cross (c. 1940) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087227/wooden-cross-c-1940-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Junior team poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428507/junior-team-poster-templateView license
Leather Guide Marker (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075689/leather-guide-marker-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Cricket match poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536802/cricket-match-poster-templateView license
Bishop Hill: Mangle (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064336/bishop-hill-mangle-c-1936-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721774/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Candlestick (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085485/candlestick-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560550/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jelly Mold (c. 1940) by George H Alexander
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086165/jelly-mold-c-1940-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain license
Baseball glove aesthetic, sports illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820176/baseball-glove-aesthetic-sports-illustration-editable-designView license
Bishop Hill: Skate (1936) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064335/bishop-hill-skate-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Koala surfer digital art editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760616/koala-surfer-digital-art-editable-design-community-remixView license
Spur (c. 1940) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086819/spur-c-1940-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Cricket poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12090008/cricket-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bishop Hill: Washing Flail (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064338/bishop-hill-washing-flail-c-1936-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Cricket poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680595/cricket-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Candle Mold (c. 1938) by Ada Borre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079025/candle-mold-c-1938-ada-borreFree Image from public domain license
Rewatch cricket match Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536893/rewatch-cricket-match-instagram-post-templateView license
Groove Plane (c. 1937) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075087/groove-plane-c-1937-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Baseball glove aesthetic png, sports illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824978/baseball-glove-aesthetic-png-sports-illustration-editable-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086817/spur-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Baseball glove aesthetic, sports illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822035/baseball-glove-aesthetic-sports-illustration-editable-designView license
Drying Rack (c. 1940) by Mary Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085778/drying-rack-c-1940-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Cricket Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580421/cricket-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085878/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Cricket poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536057/cricket-poster-templateView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Donald Harding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085868/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain license
Cricket Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282312/cricket-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Scrimshaw: Swordfish Bill (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088059/scrimshaw-swordfish-bill-c-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Baseball lessons Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601649/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-templateView license
Wooden Plow (c. 1940) by Orville Skaren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087240/wooden-plow-c-1940-orville-skarenFree Image from public domain license
Cricket Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765950/cricket-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Bride's Hat Box (c. 1940) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089399/pa-german-brides-hat-box-c-1940-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Cricket Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12090018/cricket-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Bootjack (c. 1940) by Marius Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088981/bootjack-c-1940-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's chocolate box png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576381/valentines-chocolate-box-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Umbrella Stand (c. 1940) by Ernest Busenbark and John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087044/umbrella-stand-c-1940-ernest-busenbark-and-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license