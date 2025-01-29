Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglassmugphotocupMeasure (c. 1940) by Hester DuanyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 905 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3088 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTea time poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688316/tea-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMortar (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086382/mortar-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseWorld beer day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599107/world-beer-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseButter Worker (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089064/butter-worker-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseMortar (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086384/mortar-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Communion Beaker (c. 1938) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081576/silver-communion-beaker-c-1938-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471483/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licenseMortar (c. 1940) by Walter Praefkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086379/mortar-c-1940-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain licenseMorning coffee, early bird collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseTankard (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086933/tankard-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseBeer garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696127/beer-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRooster (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086634/rooster-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHorse Figure (1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086082/horse-figure-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licensePNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView licenseToy Cow (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087006/toy-cow-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579532/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseIridescent Jar (c. 1937) by Thomas Hollowayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075340/iridescent-jar-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChopping Bowl (c. 1941) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087521/chopping-bowl-c-1941-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseFree flow beer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598420/free-flow-beer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilver Urn (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071611/silver-urn-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseFree flow beer Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931734/free-flow-beer-facebook-post-templateView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1938) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081655/silver-teapot-c-1938-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee and tea design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16241789/coffee-and-tea-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseGrease Lamp (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083657/grease-lamp-c-1939-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseTea time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687971/tea-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Caster (c. 1938) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081585/silver-caster-c-1938-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511034/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licenseSilver Bowl (c. 1937) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077144/silver-bowl-c-1937-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licensePubs & bars Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704579/pubs-bars-instagram-post-templateView licenseSilver Tea Caddy (c. 1939) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084655/silver-tea-caddy-c-1939-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseBeer sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704580/beer-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseDecoy (c. 1942) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088575/decoy-c-1942-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licensePubs & bars poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599096/pubs-bars-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilver Cup (c. 1938) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081579/silver-cup-c-1938-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseTea & coffee poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688300/tea-coffee-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVase (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087062/vase-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license