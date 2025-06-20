rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Match Safe (c. 1940) by Gordon Sanborn and Amelia Tuccio
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domaindrawingspaintingphotoantiquepotterycc0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Candle Sconce (c. 1940) by Amelia Tuccio
Candle Sconce (c. 1940) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085471/candle-sconce-c-1940-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Candle Sconce (c. 1940) by Amelia Tuccio
Candle Sconce (c. 1940) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085481/candle-sconce-c-1940-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149983/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
Betty Lamp (c. 1940) by Amelia Tuccio
Betty Lamp (c. 1940) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085424/betty-lamp-c-1940-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085208/whale-oil-lamp-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Kerosene Lantern (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
Kerosene Lantern (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083861/kerosene-lantern-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic craft workshop Facebook post template, editable design
Ceramic craft workshop Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680570/ceramic-craft-workshop-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Pa. German Graduated Measure (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
Pa. German Graduated Measure (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084137/pa-german-graduated-measure-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tea Caddy (c. 1941) by Amelia Tuccio
Tea Caddy (c. 1941) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088234/tea-caddy-c-1941-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Facebook post template, editable design
Flea market Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Amelia Tuccio
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079047/candlestick-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tuccio
Hand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080117/hand-lantern-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cake Mold (c. 1941) by Amelia Tuccio
Cake Mold (c. 1941) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087413/cake-mold-c-1941-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tuccio
Hand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080123/hand-lantern-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Sconce (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
Sconce (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084524/sconce-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150209/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
Ember Carrier (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
Ember Carrier (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083437/ember-carrier-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tuccio
Hand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080119/hand-lantern-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Candlestick/Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
Candlestick/Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082911/candlestickwhale-oil-lamp-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150099/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
"Jacking" Torch (c. 1941) by Amelia Tuccio
"Jacking" Torch (c. 1941) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087264/jacking-torch-c-1941-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Candle Sconce (c. 1941) by Amelia Tuccio
Candle Sconce (c. 1941) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087439/candle-sconce-c-1941-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Candle Sconce (c. 1940) by Amelia Tuccio
Candle Sconce (c. 1940) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085468/candle-sconce-c-1940-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Silver Creamer (1935/1942) by Amelia Tuccio
Silver Creamer (1935/1942) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063027/silver-creamer-19351942-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Unlock potential Instagram post template, editable text
Unlock potential Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826495/unlock-potential-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sconce (1938) by Amelia Tuccio
Sconce (1938) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081401/sconce-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license