Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagemedicineartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoantiqueMedicine Chest (c. 1940) by Joseph L BoydOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 992 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3387 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085305/highboy-chest-drawers-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseAntique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079194/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059447/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license"Butler's Table" (c. 1936) by Carl Keksihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064023/butlers-table-c-1936-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseSafe (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081322/safe-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseChest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079170/chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719696/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlanket Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078661/blanket-chest-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073616/chest-drawers-c-1937-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHartford Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066306/hartford-chest-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067339/pa-german-chest-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614786/furniture-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide View of Hartford Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071044/side-view-hartford-chest-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseChest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073638/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseWooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082357/wooden-chest-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMiniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086361/miniature-chest-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor houseplant element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987761/watercolor-houseplant-element-set-remixView licenseCupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079534/cupboard-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseFamily medicine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597578/family-medicine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089206/court-cupboard-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor houseplant element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987817/watercolor-houseplant-element-set-remixView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064959/chest-drawers-c-1936-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor houseplant element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14988201/watercolor-houseplant-element-set-remixView licenseChest (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor houseplant element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14988204/watercolor-houseplant-element-set-remixView licenseCabinet (c. 1940) by Kurt Melzer and Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089072/cabinet-c-1940-kurt-melzer-and-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor houseplant element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986993/watercolor-houseplant-element-set-remixView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083019/chest-drawers-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor cactus element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989856/watercolor-cactus-element-set-remixView licenseSecretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081410/secretary-c-1938-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain license