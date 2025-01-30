rawpixel
Medicine Chest (c. 1940) by Joseph L Boyd
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
"Butler's Table" (c. 1936) by Carl Keksi
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Safe (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Blanket Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Gilbert Sackerman
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Hartford Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearce
Furniture sale Instagram post template, editable text
Side View of Hartford Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Miniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
Watercolor houseplant element set remix
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
Family medicine Instagram post template, editable text
Court Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoff
Watercolor houseplant element set remix
Chest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Philip Johnson
Watercolor houseplant element set remix
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
Watercolor houseplant element set remix
Cabinet (c. 1940) by Kurt Melzer and Stanley Mazur
Watercolor houseplant element set remix
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
Watercolor cactus element set remix
Secretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
