rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mirror Frame (1940) by John H Tercuzzi
Save
Edit Image
frameartwatercolourpublic domainmirrorpaintingschandelierlamp
Editable luxurious room interior mockup design
Editable luxurious room interior mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12216918/editable-luxurious-room-interior-mockup-designView license
Tubular Hand Lamp (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
Tubular Hand Lamp (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087033/tubular-hand-lamp-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591263/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684121/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Jewelry Button (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
Jewelry Button (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086178/jewelry-button-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684115/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Skillet (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzi
Skillet (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084684/skillet-c-1939-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684114/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Sewing Bird (1940) by John H Tercuzzi
Sewing Bird (1940) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086678/sewing-bird-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684118/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Foot Scraper and Tray (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
Foot Scraper and Tray (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087785/foot-scraper-and-tray-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684119/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Door Knocker (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
Door Knocker (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085675/door-knocker-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684117/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Locket (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Locket (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075727/locket-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683880/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Buttons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Buttons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073265/buttons-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Bread Basket (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
Bread Basket (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089037/bread-basket-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView license
Comb (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Comb (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073955/comb-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Yellow orchid frame mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor flower design
Yellow orchid frame mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684120/yellow-orchid-frame-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Ring (1935/1942) by John H Tercuzzi
Ring (1935/1942) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062603/ring-19351942-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor yellow orchid mobile wallpaper, editable frame design
Watercolor yellow orchid mobile wallpaper, editable frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684116/watercolor-yellow-orchid-mobile-wallpaper-editable-frame-designView license
Button (1935/1942) by John H Tercuzzi
Button (1935/1942) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059266/button-19351942-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
Painted Basin (1935/1942) by John H Tercuzzi
Painted Basin (1935/1942) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061533/painted-basin-19351942-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Pink coquette aesthetic, editable design element set
Pink coquette aesthetic, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418587/pink-coquette-aesthetic-editable-design-element-setView license
Emerald Ring (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Emerald Ring (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079835/emerald-ring-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344451/editable-arcane-enchantment-design-element-setView license
Mourning Ring (1935/1942) by John H Tercuzzi
Mourning Ring (1935/1942) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061328/mourning-ring-19351942-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344434/editable-arcane-enchantment-design-element-setView license
Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079794/earrings-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
70s party poster template, editable text and design
70s party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551570/70s-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ring (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Ring (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081261/ring-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, wall decor, editable design
Picture frame mockup, wall decor, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220218/picture-frame-mockup-wall-decor-editable-designView license
Eagle (c. 1940) by John Collins
Eagle (c. 1940) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085767/eagle-c-1940-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563622/png-art-nouveau-baby-backgroundView license
Mourning Ring (c. 1936) by John H Tercuzzi
Mourning Ring (c. 1936) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067219/mourning-ring-c-1936-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license