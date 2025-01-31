Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainmirrorpaintingsphotophotographyantiqueMirror (1940) by Marie LutrellOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 789 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2693 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable arcane enchantment design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344451/editable-arcane-enchantment-design-element-setView licenseMahogany Shelf (c. 1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086287/mahogany-shelf-c-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable arcane enchantment design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344434/editable-arcane-enchantment-design-element-setView licenseInk Bottle (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086115/ink-bottle-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085381/bandbox-c-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseGothic picture framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997417/gothic-picture-frameView licenseFoot Warmer (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085892/foot-warmer-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseGothic picture framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997416/gothic-picture-frameView licenseDesk (c. 1940) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085611/desk-c-1940-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288433/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseMirror Stand (1940) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086359/mirror-stand-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor red coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15251879/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-design-element-setView licenseOld American Wooden Doll (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086423/old-american-wooden-doll-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor red coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15251799/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-design-element-setView licenseHorse and Man Woodcarving (1939) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083768/horse-and-man-woodcarving-1939-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseWork of art Instagram story template, from original photography, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23101986/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseTable (1940) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086920/table-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseGothic picture framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997414/gothic-picture-frameView licenseCandle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085514/candle-table-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain licenseGothic picture framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997486/gothic-picture-frameView licenseHanging Closet (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086018/hanging-closet-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298440/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseBlock-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor red coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15251797/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-design-element-setView licensePainted mirror (1940) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089492/painted-mirror-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseGothic picture framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997484/gothic-picture-frameView licenseMirror Frame (1940) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086364/mirror-frame-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pink vintage frame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178362/editable-pink-vintage-frame-design-element-setView licenseMirror Frame (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080601/mirror-frame-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pink vintage frame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178683/editable-pink-vintage-frame-design-element-setView licenseMirror (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086360/mirror-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDrying Rack (c. 1940) by Mary Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085778/drying-rack-c-1940-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mystical art illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366574/editable-mystical-art-illustration-design-element-setView licenseMirror (one of a pair) (1936) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067185/mirror-one-pair-1936-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mystical art illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366861/editable-mystical-art-illustration-design-element-setView licenseBottle (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088982/bottle-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseButter Mold (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089065/butter-mold-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain license