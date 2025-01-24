Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage illustration public domainvintage americavintage american flagamerican colonialwatercolorvintagepublic domainillustrationMiniature Revolutionary Flag (c. 1940) by John HallOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 962 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3285 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGo vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908719/vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlock-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseVote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908971/vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHistorical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by E A Smallerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086053/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-smallerFree Image from public domain licenseVisit America Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639817/visit-america-instagram-post-templateView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1939) by Georgine E Masonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083760/hooked-rug-c-1939-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain licenseEqual justice Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908704/equal-justice-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePipe (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089529/pipe-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089343/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican flag poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723548/png-america-american-flagView licenseGlass Candlestick (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085956/glass-candlestick-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseSport race poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719785/png-america-american-flag-antiqueView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Miltohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089269/coverlet-c-1940-florence-miltoFree Image from public domain licenseVote ballot mockup, editable card designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807154/vote-ballot-mockup-editable-card-designView licenseEagle (c. 1940) by John Collinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085767/eagle-c-1940-john-collinsFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican election poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921181/american-election-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWater Cooler (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087120/water-cooler-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14768477/presidents-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089532/pitcher-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639620/memorial-day-facebook-story-templateView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086542/printed-cotton-c-1940-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseElection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925744/election-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlag (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065982/flag-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseIndependence Day Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358299/independence-day-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino and Winifred Lutenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086184/jug-c-1940-john-tarantino-and-winifred-lutenFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJar (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086151/jar-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEconomic revival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911244/economic-revival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086195/jug-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican flag blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061687/american-flag-blog-banner-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089351/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCeiling of Baptistry Niche, Mission Dolores (c. 1940) by Hilda Olsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085552/ceiling-baptistry-niche-mission-dolores-c-1940-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain licenseEconomic recovery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925695/economic-recovery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnframed Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087043/unframed-birth-certificate-c-1940-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseElection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912193/election-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Figure "Sailor" (c. 1940) by Hilda Olsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089117/cigar-store-figure-sailor-c-1940-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain licenseUS trade news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905018/trade-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHistorical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086054/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license