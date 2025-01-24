rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Miniature Revolutionary Flag (c. 1940) by John Hall
Save
Edit Image
vintage illustration public domainvintage americavintage american flagamerican colonialwatercolorvintagepublic domainillustration
Go vote Instagram post template, editable text
Go vote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908719/vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Vote Instagram post template, editable text
Vote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908971/vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by E A Smaller
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by E A Smaller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086053/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-smallerFree Image from public domain license
Visit America Instagram post template
Visit America Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639817/visit-america-instagram-post-templateView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1939) by Georgine E Mason
Hooked Rug (c. 1939) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083760/hooked-rug-c-1939-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Equal justice Instagram post template, editable text
Equal justice Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908704/equal-justice-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pipe (c. 1940) by John Hall
Pipe (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089529/pipe-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089343/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
American flag poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
American flag poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723548/png-america-american-flagView license
Glass Candlestick (c. 1940) by John Hall
Glass Candlestick (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085956/glass-candlestick-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Sport race poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Sport race poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719785/png-america-american-flag-antiqueView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Milto
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Milto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089269/coverlet-c-1940-florence-miltoFree Image from public domain license
Vote ballot mockup, editable card design
Vote ballot mockup, editable card design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807154/vote-ballot-mockup-editable-card-designView license
Eagle (c. 1940) by John Collins
Eagle (c. 1940) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085767/eagle-c-1940-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
American election poster template, editable text and design
American election poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921181/american-election-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Water Cooler (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Water Cooler (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087120/water-cooler-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
President's day Instagram post template
President's day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14768477/presidents-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089532/pitcher-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Facebook story template
Memorial day Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639620/memorial-day-facebook-story-templateView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Henry Granet
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086542/printed-cotton-c-1940-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Election Instagram post template, editable text
Election Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925744/election-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flag (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
Flag (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065982/flag-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Independence Day Instagram post template, editable text and design
Independence Day Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358299/independence-day-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino and Winifred Luten
Jug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino and Winifred Luten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086184/jug-c-1940-john-tarantino-and-winifred-lutenFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jar (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086151/jar-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Economic revival Instagram post template, editable text
Economic revival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911244/economic-revival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Jug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086195/jug-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
American flag blog banner template
American flag blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061687/american-flag-blog-banner-templateView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089351/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ceiling of Baptistry Niche, Mission Dolores (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
Ceiling of Baptistry Niche, Mission Dolores (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085552/ceiling-baptistry-niche-mission-dolores-c-1940-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
Economic recovery Instagram post template, editable text
Economic recovery Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925695/economic-recovery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Unframed Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Edward White
Unframed Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087043/unframed-birth-certificate-c-1940-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Election Instagram post template, editable text
Election Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912193/election-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Figure "Sailor" (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
Cigar Store Figure "Sailor" (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089117/cigar-store-figure-sailor-c-1940-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
US trade news Instagram post template, editable text
US trade news Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905018/trade-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086054/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license