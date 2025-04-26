rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglasshammerphotoantique
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086391/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Eugene Barrell
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Eugene Barrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075929/mortar-and-pestle-c-1937-eugene-barrellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Mortar (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Mortar (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086382/mortar-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Mortar (c. 1940) by Walter Praefke
Mortar (c. 1940) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086379/mortar-c-1940-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Paul Poffinbarger
Trivet (c. 1942) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088725/trivet-c-1942-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Mortar and Pestle Sign (c. 1939) by Sydney Roberts
Mortar and Pestle Sign (c. 1939) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084032/mortar-and-pestle-sign-c-1939-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Painting tips Instagram post template
Painting tips Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599336/painting-tips-instagram-post-templateView license
Pestle and Mortar (c. 1938) by John Swientochowski
Pestle and Mortar (c. 1938) by John Swientochowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080974/pestle-and-mortar-c-1938-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain license
Sip and Paint poster template
Sip and Paint poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714270/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView license
Broad Axe (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
Broad Axe (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082815/broad-axe-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084027/mortar-and-pestle-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Edward Bashaw
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086397/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075928/mortar-and-pestle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Mortar and Pestle (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Mortar and Pestle (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084029/mortar-and-pestle-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Whale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Whale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082300/whale-oil-lamp-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Potato Masher (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
Potato Masher (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086496/potato-masher-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Candlestick (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
Candlestick (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085491/candlestick-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Wine Glass (c. 1940) by Michael Fenga
Wine Glass (c. 1940) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087209/wine-glass-c-1940-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Vase (c. 1940) by John Dana
Vase (c. 1940) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087062/vase-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
DIY painting Instagram post template, editable text
DIY painting Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558639/diy-painting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Brace (Wooden) (c. 1940) by Violet Hartenstein
Brace (Wooden) (c. 1940) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089025/brace-wooden-c-1940-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Candlestick (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
Candlestick (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085493/candlestick-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15123445/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Brace - For Drilling (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Brace - For Drilling (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089014/brace-for-drilling-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license