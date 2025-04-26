Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglasshammerphotoantiqueMortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul PoffinbargerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 914 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3119 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086391/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Eugene Barrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075929/mortar-and-pestle-c-1937-eugene-barrellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMortar (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086382/mortar-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMortar (c. 1940) by Walter Praefkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086379/mortar-c-1940-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrivet (c. 1942) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088725/trivet-c-1942-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseMortar and Pestle Sign (c. 1939) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084032/mortar-and-pestle-sign-c-1939-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licensePainting tips Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599336/painting-tips-instagram-post-templateView licensePestle and Mortar (c. 1938) by John Swientochowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080974/pestle-and-mortar-c-1938-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain licenseSip and Paint poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714270/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView licenseBroad Axe (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082815/broad-axe-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084027/mortar-and-pestle-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086397/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075928/mortar-and-pestle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseMortar and Pestle (1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084029/mortar-and-pestle-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082300/whale-oil-lamp-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView licensePotato Masher (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086496/potato-masher-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085491/candlestick-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseWine Glass (c. 1940) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087209/wine-glass-c-1940-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseVase (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087062/vase-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseDIY painting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558639/diy-painting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBrace (Wooden) (c. 1940) by Violet Hartensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089025/brace-wooden-c-1940-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085493/candlestick-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15123445/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseBrace - For Drilling (c. 1940) by David S De Vaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089014/brace-for-drilling-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license