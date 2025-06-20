rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Muffin Pan (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086392/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Andiron or Fire Dog (c. 1941) by Paul Poffinbarger
Andiron or Fire Dog (c. 1941) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087295/andiron-fire-dog-c-1941-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
Bucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078768/bucket-hooks-c-1938-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Paul Poffinbarger
Trivet (c. 1942) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088725/trivet-c-1942-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Soap Stone Stove (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger and Raymond Neumann
Soap Stone Stove (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger and Raymond Neumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086770/soap-stone-stove-c-1940-paul-poffinbarger-and-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Iron Negro Bank (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
Iron Negro Bank (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086140/iron-negro-bank-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Desk Box (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
Desk Box (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085632/desk-box-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ink and Pen Stand (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
Ink and Pen Stand (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086122/ink-and-pen-stand-c-1940-robert-coleFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Amana Stove (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
Amana Stove (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085327/amana-stove-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Glass Jug (c. 1940) by Paul Ward
Glass Jug (c. 1940) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085958/glass-jug-c-1940-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charon
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089100/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Tankard (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Tankard (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086933/tankard-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Drinking Cup (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
Drinking Cup (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085746/drinking-cup-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charon
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089111/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087008/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-william-highFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Door Knocker (c. 1940) by Winifred Luten
Door Knocker (c. 1940) by Winifred Luten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085687/door-knocker-c-1940-winifred-lutenFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Broad Axe (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
Broad Axe (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082815/broad-axe-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Tavern Sign (c. 1940) by John Matulis
Tavern Sign (c. 1940) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086926/tavern-sign-c-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stencilled Inkwells (c. 1940) by Lawrence Flynn
Stencilled Inkwells (c. 1940) by Lawrence Flynn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086835/stencilled-inkwells-c-1940-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain license