Office High Stool (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdale
Room and home poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21831482/room-and-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Youth's Chair (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087265/youths-chair-c-1940-clarence-dawson-and-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable bedroom wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911508/picture-frame-mockup-editable-bedroom-wallView license
Laced Chair (c. 1940) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086223/laced-chair-c-1940-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Potted plants poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459048/potted-plants-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Chair (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089444/pa-german-chair-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Fashion trends png element, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617062/fashion-trends-png-element-remix-editable-designView license
Platform Rocker (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086482/platform-rocker-c-1940-ursula-lauderdaleFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic postcard editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721649/aesthetic-postcard-editable-mockup-elementView license
High Chair (c. 1939) by Raymond Chard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083751/high-chair-c-1939-raymond-chardFree Image from public domain license
Furniture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436973/furniture-instagram-post-templateView license
Cradle (c. 1940) by Harry King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089319/cradle-c-1940-harry-kingFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable bedroom wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911730/picture-frame-mockup-editable-bedroom-wallView license
Monk's Chair (1939) by Ursula Lauderdale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084030/monks-chair-1939-ursula-lauderdaleFree Image from public domain license
Start business Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378618/start-business-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064623/card-table-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen furniture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793133/kitchen-furniture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064624/card-table-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Modern kitchen design poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10675500/modern-kitchen-design-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080741/pa-german-chair-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583147/kitchen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Comb and Brush Case (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089179/comb-and-brush-case-c-1940-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable bedroom wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911736/picture-frame-mockup-editable-bedroom-wallView license
Earthen Jug (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085768/earthen-jug-c-1940-ursula-lauderdaleFree Image from public domain license
Kitchenware sale poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11674554/kitchenware-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Cricket (Foot Stool) (c. 1941) by Dan Ziger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087655/cricket-foot-stool-c-1941-dan-zigerFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen supplies poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11675156/kitchen-supplies-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Footstool (c. 1939) by Frank Eiseman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083594/footstool-c-1939-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen furniture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521216/kitchen-furniture-instagram-post-templateView license
Foot Stool (c. 1937) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074933/foot-stool-c-1937-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Plant parenting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459107/plant-parenting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wash Stand (c. 1940) by Joe Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087114/wash-stand-c-1940-joe-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Customize your kitchen poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691075/customize-your-kitchen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
High Chair (1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080211/high-chair-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Cafe's picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13331096/cafes-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Table (Occasional) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072009/table-occasional-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Just sold Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199902/just-sold-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tombstone (c. 1941) by Ursula Lauderdale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088273/tombstone-c-1941-ursula-lauderdaleFree Image from public domain license
Cleaning service Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032677/cleaning-service-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Saddler's Work Bench (1939) by Kathleen Spagnolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084474/saddlers-work-bench-1939-kathleen-spagnoloFree Image from public domain license