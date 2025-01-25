rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Old Colonial Handwoven Bedspread (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbo
Save
Edit Image
abstract artrug patterns public domainpublic domain geometric textilesoldcolonialtexturepatternart
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView license
Handspun Bedspread (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
Handspun Bedspread (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075137/handspun-bedspread-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089244/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sample editable mockup element
Fabric sample editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565222/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089234/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Doormat mockup, home decoration, editable design
Doormat mockup, home decoration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885411/doormat-mockup-home-decoration-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089243/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Retro sun ray desktop wallpaper, paper textured background, editable design
Retro sun ray desktop wallpaper, paper textured background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580705/retro-sun-ray-desktop-wallpaper-paper-textured-background-editable-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license
Retro sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
Retro sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332267/retro-sun-ray-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
Bedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082653/bedspread-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Retro sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
Retro sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327959/retro-sun-ray-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Coverlet (Section of) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section of) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089300/coverlet-section-of-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Retro sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
Retro sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327101/retro-sun-ray-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086020/handwoven-coverlet-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Retro sun ray desktop wallpaper, paper textured background, editable design
Retro sun ray desktop wallpaper, paper textured background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580646/retro-sun-ray-desktop-wallpaper-paper-textured-background-editable-designView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089284/coverlet-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Retro sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
Retro sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327107/retro-sun-ray-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Homespun Bedspread (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
Homespun Bedspread (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060894/homespun-bedspread-19351942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067086/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Piece of Handwoven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
Piece of Handwoven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076397/piece-handwoven-linen-c-1937-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686560/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089282/coverlet-section-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Yellow sun ray desktop wallpaper, paper textured background, editable design
Yellow sun ray desktop wallpaper, paper textured background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580680/yellow-sun-ray-desktop-wallpaper-paper-textured-background-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087612/coverlet-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Happy passover Instagram post template
Happy passover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571453/happy-passover-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089262/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542128/png-abstract-art-nouveauView license
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Catherine Fowler
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085407/bedspread-c-1940-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Japanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702321/japanese-pine-tree-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089303/coverlet-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695553/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067089/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Halloween costume sale poster template, editable text and design
Halloween costume sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957235/halloween-costume-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Woven Bedspread (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parker
Woven Bedspread (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072701/woven-bedspread-c-1936-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain license