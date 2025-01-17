Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedoganimalartwatercolourpublic domainbearmonkeypaintingsNutcracker: Dog Tray (c. 1940) by Gerald TranspotaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 852 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2907 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAnimal plush doll element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006564/animal-plush-doll-element-set-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086836/spur-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseFuture astronaut Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598016/future-astronaut-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085441/bit-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseAstronomy club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598045/astronomy-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084733/spur-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseAstronomy club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814520/astronomy-club-poster-templateView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071789/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseWalking animal character, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13691020/walking-animal-character-editable-design-element-setView licenseWooden Indian (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078287/wooden-indian-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licensePlayful Golden Retriever element, editable pet collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892154/playful-golden-retriever-element-editable-pet-collage-designView licenseBaptismal Font (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072975/baptismal-font-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery animal head, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381609/embroidery-animal-head-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseEarthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074632/earthenware-ale-bottle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseCollege open day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597558/college-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBridle Bit (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070011/bridle-bit-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license3D happy animal characters, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13816299/happy-animal-characters-editable-design-element-setView licenseLeather Seat (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083928/leather-seat-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license3D happy animal characters, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13815231/happy-animal-characters-editable-design-element-setView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071805/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseAstronomy club Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814525/astronomy-club-instagram-story-templateView licensePoodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076505/poodle-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseAstronomy club blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814514/astronomy-club-blog-banner-templateView licenseToy Bank: Monkey and Lion (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077718/toy-bank-monkey-and-lion-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseWalking animal character, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13688551/walking-animal-character-editable-design-element-setView licenseToy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077706/toy-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseEditable playful Golden Retriever collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893744/editable-playful-golden-retriever-collage-designView licenseWrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078365/wrought-iron-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseSchool time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597566/school-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaddle (Technique Demonstration) (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062634/saddle-technique-demonstration-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002448/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseAltar Tabernacle (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085320/altar-tabernacle-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002015/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087148/weather-vane-cock-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001962/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseWooden Stirrup (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072698/wooden-stirrup-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002465/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseStand for Missal (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084748/stand-for-missal-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001959/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071807/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license