Ornamental Carving: Eagle and Snake (c. 1940) by Alfred H Smith
animalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainsnakeeaglepaintings
Editable vintage tattoo design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16269659/editable-vintage-tattoo-design-element-setView license
Eagle Sternpiece (c. 1940) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085769/eagle-sternpiece-c-1940-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Colorful wildlife animal illustrations, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496884/colorful-wildlife-animal-illustrations-editable-element-setView license
Ornamental Wood Carving: Eagle (c. 1940) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086448/ornamental-wood-carving-eagle-c-1940-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Eagles Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443629/eagles-instagram-post-templateView license
Metal Eagle (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086350/metal-eagle-c-1940-doris-hollingsworthFree Image from public domain license
Colorful wildlife animal illustrations, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496721/colorful-wildlife-animal-illustrations-editable-element-setView license
Eagle (c. 1940) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085767/eagle-c-1940-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301443/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Eagle (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074607/eagle-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301847/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Door Stop (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074477/door-stop-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301338/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Carved Eagle Head (c. 1937) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073441/carved-eagle-head-c-1937-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, customizable retro living room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830324/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087008/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-william-highFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301306/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Metal Eagle (c. 1940) by Zabelle Missirian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086346/metal-eagle-c-1940-zabelle-missirianFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301337/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Tubular Hand Lamp (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087033/tubular-hand-lamp-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301361/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Mirror Frame (1940) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086364/mirror-frame-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301360/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Ben Lassen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087149/weather-vane-cock-c-1940-ben-lassenFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301601/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Small Carved Bellamy Eagle (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084683/small-carved-bellamy-eagle-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301442/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Carved Eagle (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079108/carved-eagle-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301846/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Architectural Carving (c. 1940) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085350/architectural-carving-c-1940-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443026/fourth-july-instagram-post-templateView license
Cup and Saucer (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089366/cup-and-saucer-c-1940-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Unframed Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087043/unframed-birth-certificate-c-1940-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Small Ship's Billet Head (c. 1939) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084703/small-ships-billet-head-c-1939-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301604/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Plane (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086477/plane-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301310/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Jar (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086169/jar-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license