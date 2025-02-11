Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalfishartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsaxerustPa. German Axe Socket (c. 1940) by Nicholas AmanteaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 839 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2865 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEmbrace the wilderness Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527422/embrace-the-wilderness-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Axe Socket (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086446/pa-german-axe-socket-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor seafood design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15243224/editable-watercolor-seafood-design-element-setView licenseDoor Stop (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085691/door-stop-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseFresh seafood poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563203/fresh-seafood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBrush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor seafood design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15243184/editable-watercolor-seafood-design-element-setView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087532/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseFishing tournament poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559917/fishing-tournament-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStoneware Jug (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086883/stoneware-jug-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor sea life design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288459/editable-watercolor-sea-life-design-element-setView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089096/chopping-knife-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseFishing camp Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597284/fishing-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHinge Butt (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086049/hinge-butt-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseFishing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597292/fishing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaving Mug (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088115/shaving-mug-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseBear fishing png element, watercolor animal, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12720946/bear-fishing-png-element-watercolor-animal-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane - Horse (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087146/weather-vane-horse-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseWater safety Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517207/water-safety-instagram-post-templateView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087518/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseAquarium poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687500/aquarium-poster-templateView licenseToy Fish (c. 1940) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087020/toy-fish-c-1940-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseFlying whales remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004154/flying-whales-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToy Bank (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063585/toy-bank-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor sea life design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15250987/editable-watercolor-sea-life-design-element-setView licenseGrease Lamp (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080061/grease-lamp-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseShark week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467494/shark-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066747/jug-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseChinese vintage fish illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166540/chinese-vintage-fish-illustration-editable-designView licenseFigurehead (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060477/figurehead-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseFish shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12558424/fish-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066705/jug-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseUnderwater aquarium Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461310/underwater-aquarium-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065288/crock-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor seafood design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15243364/editable-watercolor-seafood-design-element-setView licenseJar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083836/jar-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseChinese vintage fish illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166102/chinese-vintage-fish-illustration-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079503/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseAquarium Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687512/aquarium-instagram-story-templateView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066748/jug-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license