rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ornamental Wood Carving: Eagle (c. 1940) by Harriette Gale
Save
Edit Image
animalwoodbirdartwatercolourgoldlogopublic domain
Watercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant design
Watercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551603/watercolor-bird-png-element-editable-tropical-plant-designView license
Small Carved Bellamy Eagle (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
Small Carved Bellamy Eagle (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084683/small-carved-bellamy-eagle-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Ornamental Carving: Eagle and Snake (c. 1940) by Alfred H Smith
Ornamental Carving: Eagle and Snake (c. 1940) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086440/ornamental-carving-eagle-and-snake-c-1940-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Bird sanctuary Instagram post template, editable text
Bird sanctuary Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574373/bird-sanctuary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bag (c. 1940) by Harriette Gale
Bag (c. 1940) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085368/bag-c-1940-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Billethead (c. 1942) by Harriette Gale
Billethead (c. 1942) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088455/billethead-c-1942-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Mindfulness studio logo template, editable text
Mindfulness studio logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986856/mindfulness-studio-logo-template-editable-textView license
Eagle Sternpiece (c. 1940) by Alfred H Smith
Eagle Sternpiece (c. 1940) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085769/eagle-sternpiece-c-1940-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Golden diamond with hands, black background, editable design
Golden diamond with hands, black background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759660/golden-diamond-with-hands-black-background-editable-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Harriette Gale
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059635/cigar-store-indian-19351942-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
PNG vintage parrot and gray red tailed parrot illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by…
PNG vintage parrot and gray red tailed parrot illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253839/png-animal-birds-blueView license
Metal Eagle (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworth
Metal Eagle (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086350/metal-eagle-c-1940-doris-hollingsworthFree Image from public domain license
Mindfulness studio logo template, editable text
Mindfulness studio logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11988652/mindfulness-studio-logo-template-editable-textView license
Eagle (c. 1940) by John Collins
Eagle (c. 1940) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085767/eagle-c-1940-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Goodbye quote mobile wallpaper template
Goodbye quote mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816130/goodbye-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Eagle (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
Eagle (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074607/eagle-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Colorful summer png design element, transparent background
Colorful summer png design element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062322/colorful-summer-png-design-element-transparent-backgroundView license
Beadwork on Purse (Tech. demonstration) (1935/1942) by Harriette Gale
Beadwork on Purse (Tech. demonstration) (1935/1942) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059050/beadwork-purse-tech-demonstration-19351942-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Pet parrot blog banner template
Pet parrot blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696170/pet-parrot-blog-banner-templateView license
Rocking Horse (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
Rocking Horse (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084433/rocking-horse-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Goodbye quote mobile wallpaper template
Goodbye quote mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816078/goodbye-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Peter Connin
Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Peter Connin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086141/iron-holder-c-1940-peter-conninFree Image from public domain license
Tea house editable logo template
Tea house editable logo template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7676367/tea-house-editable-logo-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085177/weather-vane-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Education logo, editable business branding template design
Education logo, editable business branding template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13726393/education-logo-editable-business-branding-template-designView license
Carved Eagle Head (c. 1937) by Lucille Chabot
Carved Eagle Head (c. 1937) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073441/carved-eagle-head-c-1937-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Black bird business logo, editable template design
Black bird business logo, editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13396823/black-bird-business-logo-editable-template-designView license
Mahogany Shelf (c. 1940) by Marie Lutrell
Mahogany Shelf (c. 1940) by Marie Lutrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086287/mahogany-shelf-c-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain license
Zoo blog banner template
Zoo blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696238/zoo-blog-banner-templateView license
Ring (c. 1940) by Michael Fenga
Ring (c. 1940) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086611/ring-c-1940-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774599/spa-resort-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080724/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Save the birds Instagram post template, editable text
Save the birds Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574439/save-the-birds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087008/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-william-highFree Image from public domain license
Ground coffee label template
Ground coffee label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747984/ground-coffee-label-templateView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1939) by Georgine E Mason
Hooked Rug (c. 1939) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083760/hooked-rug-c-1939-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Yellow watercolor texture background, editable gold peacock border, remixed by rawpixel
Yellow watercolor texture background, editable gold peacock border, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686091/png-aesthetic-animal-art-nouveauView license
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085834/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license