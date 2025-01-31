Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacewoodpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsboardOrnamental Woodcarving - Stern Board? (c. 1940) by Laura BilodeauOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2925 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGraduate cat student, education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632748/graduate-cat-student-education-editable-remixView licenseWooden Whirligig (c. 1942) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088755/wooden-whirligig-c-1942-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseChess tournament Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597420/chess-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStern Piece (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084767/stern-piece-c-1939-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519509/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseGeometric Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080007/geometric-weather-vane-c-1938-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate owl reading a book png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519171/graduate-owl-reading-book-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseWood Tradesman's Sign (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088436/wood-tradesmans-sign-c-1941-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519433/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseChalkware Rabbit (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087489/chalkware-rabbit-c-1941-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731060/match-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSmall Metal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086762/small-metal-weather-vane-c-1940-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic mood board mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081087/aesthetic-mood-board-mockup-customizable-designView licenseButcher's Shop Sign (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082845/butchers-shop-sign-c-1939-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597464/match-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of a Negro (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086037/head-negro-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable torn paper photo collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12426370/customizable-torn-paper-photo-collageView licenseStern Board (c. 1936) by Betty Fuersthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071877/stern-board-c-1936-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain licenseFashion book cover in white editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681707/fashion-book-cover-white-editable-mockupView licenseOrnamental Wood Carving: Eagle (c. 1940) by Harriette Galehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086448/ornamental-wood-carving-eagle-c-1940-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain licenseDigital marketing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600104/digital-marketing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge Washington (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083619/george-washington-c-1939-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089140/cigar-store-indian-c-1940-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089350/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseStern Ornament (c. 1940) by L B Hartmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086847/stern-ornament-c-1940-hartmannFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731059/match-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJar (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086162/jar-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese geisha mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1940) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085818/figurehead-c-1940-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981371/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseOrnamental Carving: Eagle and Snake (c. 1940) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086440/ornamental-carving-eagle-and-snake-c-1940-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseParenting blog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518707/parenting-blog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHighboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086032/highboy-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseTray Table (c. 1940) by Robert Colehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087019/tray-table-c-1940-robert-coleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Wooden Eagles (c. 1937) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076199/pa-german-wooden-eagles-c-1937-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license