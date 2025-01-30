Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplanttreewoodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsfire hydrantPitch Pail (c. 1940) by Charles GarjianOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 868 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2964 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarUniversity open house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597127/university-open-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToy Fish (c. 1940) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087020/toy-fish-c-1940-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseCooking tutorial poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597146/cooking-tutorial-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMortar (c. 1940) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086396/mortar-c-1940-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseCollege open day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597110/college-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086967/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseQuick food recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597223/quick-food-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChurn (c. 1940) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089113/churn-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586122/merry-christmas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Eldon Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079046/candlestick-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain licenseDim sum Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823884/dim-sum-facebook-post-templateView licenseTable Lamp (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084859/table-lamp-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseNight market poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713332/night-market-poster-templateView licenseGate (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085935/gate-c-1940-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseXmas bazaar poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713329/xmas-bazaar-poster-templateView licensePortable Crock Filter (c. 1938) by Eugene Bartzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081089/portable-crock-filter-c-1938-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459351/merry-christmas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGoblet (c. 1937) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075042/goblet-c-1937-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586112/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTankard (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086933/tankard-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586111/merry-christmas-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFigurehead (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Fairchildhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060493/figurehead-19351942-elizabeth-fairchildFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year greeting Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823962/new-year-greeting-facebook-post-templateView licenseLamp (c. 1936) by Marcus Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066905/lamp-c-1936-marcus-moranFree Image from public domain licenseGrass greener Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750213/grass-greener-instagram-post-templateView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075585/jug-c-1937-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseVegetable variety Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932069/vegetable-variety-facebook-post-templateView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089100/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain licenseHello October Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498734/hello-october-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDecoy (c. 1939) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083288/decoy-c-1939-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseFarming expo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778393/farming-expo-instagram-post-templateView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079033/candlestick-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462520/explore-japan-poster-templateView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089111/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain licenseSmart farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546891/smart-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIron Holder (c. 1940) by Peter Conninhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086141/iron-holder-c-1940-peter-conninFree Image from public domain licenseBest vegetables poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13015472/best-vegetables-poster-templateView licenseDecoy (Red-Wing Black Bird) (1935/1942) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060009/decoy-red-wing-black-bird-19351942-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseSmart farming Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11844914/smart-farming-instagram-post-templateView licenseFiremark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085835/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license