Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartpublic domainsheeppaintingsphotoantiquecc0Pitcher (c. 1940) by Janet RizaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 947 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3234 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089336/cream-pitcher-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCreamer (c. 1936) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070185/creamer-c-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseSheep products Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14036202/sheep-products-facebook-post-templateView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074165/cream-pitcher-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseSheep products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542143/sheep-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059916/cream-pitcher-19351942-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, bighorn sheep illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255716/png-animal-bighorn-sheep-brownView licenseCream Pitcher (1936) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070192/cream-pitcher-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617287/farmer-and-sheep-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074153/cream-pitcher-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBottle (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073122/bottle-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1940) by George Yanosko and May Hayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089330/cream-pitcher-c-1940-george-yanosko-and-may-haysFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wool Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542147/natural-wool-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070258/pitcher-c-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseSheep & lamb Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559951/sheep-lamb-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085491/candlestick-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wool Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10895856/natural-wool-facebook-post-templateView licenseTumbler (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077783/tumbler-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseSheep products Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395845/sheep-products-facebook-post-templateView licenseCompote (c. 1936) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065192/compote-c-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseSheep products poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118470/sheep-products-poster-templateView licenseButter Dish (c. 1936) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064455/butter-dish-c-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseCosmetics blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602735/cosmetics-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073374/candlestick-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseUpcoming events editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157708/image-lion-animal-peopleView licenseFlip Glass (c. 1936) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066037/flip-glass-c-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseMindfulness meditation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609249/mindfulness-meditation-instagram-post-templateView licenseVase (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077853/vase-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseTumbler (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077798/tumbler-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty routine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600038/beauty-routine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087179/whale-oil-lamp-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073373/candlestick-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496864/astrology-poster-templateView licenseFlask (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085859/flask-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license