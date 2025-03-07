Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourmanpublic domainclothingadultPlaster Cast Figurine (c. 1940) by Austin L DavisonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 888 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3032 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Ornament (c. 1940) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085532/cast-iron-ornament-c-1940-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Urn (c. 1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073499/cast-iron-urn-c-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Eagle (c. 1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073456/cast-iron-eagle-c-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Stand (c. 1939) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082980/cast-iron-stand-c-1939-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseSection of Cast Iron Balcony (c. 1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076912/section-cast-iron-balcony-c-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Stand (c. 1940) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086137/iron-stand-c-1940-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Match Holder (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079139/cast-iron-match-holder-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Indian (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087225/wooden-indian-c-1940-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Foot Scraper (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073477/cast-iron-foot-scraper-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073455/cast-iron-dobbie-jockey-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseTrivet (1935/1942) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069851/trivet-19351942-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTavern Table (Top Missing) (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081907/tavern-table-top-missing-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915478/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseDoll Settee (c. 1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079665/doll-settee-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chillinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901119/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView licenseRefectory Table (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081242/refectory-table-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915916/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080826/pa-german-plate-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseCivil War Soldier (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089136/civil-war-soldier-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912908/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licensePa. German Spice Box (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080838/pa-german-spice-box-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Dresser (1935/1942) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061459/pa-german-dresser-19351942-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912986/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079284/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080862/pa-german-wall-corner-cupboard-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license