rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Plaster Cast Figurine (c. 1940) by Austin L Davison
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourmanpublic domainclothingadult
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Ornament (c. 1940) by Austin L Davison
Cast Iron Ornament (c. 1940) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085532/cast-iron-ornament-c-1940-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Urn (c. 1937) by Austin L Davison
Cast Iron Urn (c. 1937) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073499/cast-iron-urn-c-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Eagle (c. 1937) by Austin L Davison
Cast Iron Eagle (c. 1937) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073456/cast-iron-eagle-c-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Stand (c. 1939) by Austin L Davison
Cast Iron Stand (c. 1939) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082980/cast-iron-stand-c-1939-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Section of Cast Iron Balcony (c. 1937) by Austin L Davison
Section of Cast Iron Balcony (c. 1937) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076912/section-cast-iron-balcony-c-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Austin L Davison
Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086137/iron-stand-c-1940-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Match Holder (1938) by Austin L Davison
Cast Iron Match Holder (1938) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079139/cast-iron-match-holder-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Indian (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylor
Wooden Indian (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087225/wooden-indian-c-1940-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Foot Scraper (1937) by Austin L Davison
Cast Iron Foot Scraper (1937) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073477/cast-iron-foot-scraper-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
Cast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073455/cast-iron-dobbie-jockey-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Trivet (1935/1942) by Austin L Davison
Trivet (1935/1942) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069851/trivet-19351942-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tavern Table (Top Missing) (1938) by Austin L Davison
Tavern Table (Top Missing) (1938) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081907/tavern-table-top-missing-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915478/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Doll Settee (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
Doll Settee (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079665/doll-settee-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901119/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView license
Refectory Table (1938) by Austin L Davison
Refectory Table (1938) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081242/refectory-table-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915916/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080826/pa-german-plate-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Civil War Soldier (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Civil War Soldier (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089136/civil-war-soldier-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912908/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Pa. German Spice Box (1938) by Austin L Davison
Pa. German Spice Box (1938) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080838/pa-german-spice-box-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Dresser (1935/1942) by Austin L Davison
Pa. German Dresser (1935/1942) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061459/pa-german-dresser-19351942-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912986/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewski
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079284/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain license
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (1938) by Austin L Davison
Pa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (1938) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080862/pa-german-wall-corner-cupboard-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license