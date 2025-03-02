Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingshammerpotatophotoantiquePotato Masher (c. 1940) by Clarence W DawsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 552 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1885 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapan tour package Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467095/japan-tour-package-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePotato Masher (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086500/potato-masher-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain licenseTonkatsu recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467056/tonkatsu-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSauerkraut Stomper (1939) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084505/sauerkraut-stomper-1939-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseAsian cuisine poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559138/asian-cuisine-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseYouth's Chair (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Violet Hartensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087265/youths-chair-c-1940-clarence-dawson-and-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain licenseAsian cuisine Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162774/asian-cuisineView licenseToleware Tin Tea Caddy (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086982/toleware-tin-tea-caddy-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain licenseAsian cuisine Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559142/asian-cuisine-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDoll Cradle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085659/doll-cradle-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain licenseAsian cuisine blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559147/asian-cuisine-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBaby's Hood (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Margaret Goldenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085365/babys-hood-c-1940-clarence-dawson-and-margaret-goldenFree Image from public domain licenseFrench fries illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235320/french-fries-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseLog Marker (1939) by Frank Volemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083949/log-marker-1939-frank-volemFree Image from public domain licenseEditable fast food digital paint illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15239450/editable-fast-food-digital-paint-illustration-design-element-setView licenseMasher (c. 1941) by Simon Cleverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087921/masher-c-1941-simon-cleverFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseToy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087007/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain licensePotato recipes poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612449/potato-recipes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLeather Hat Box (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086259/leather-hat-box-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable fast food digital paint illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15239448/editable-fast-food-digital-paint-illustration-design-element-setView licenseFireplace Tool (c. 1940) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085829/fireplace-tool-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseFish and chips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472271/fish-and-chips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTongs and Shovel (c. 1939) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084940/tongs-and-shovel-c-1939-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licensePotato recipes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12232631/potato-recipes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086186/jug-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain licensePotato recipes Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612451/potato-recipes-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086806/spur-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable fast food digital paint illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15239451/editable-fast-food-digital-paint-illustration-design-element-setView licenseFire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074861/fire-tongs-shovel-and-jamb-hooks-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licensePotato recipes blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612450/potato-recipes-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEye Bolt (1938) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079849/eye-bolt-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseFish and chips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543182/fish-and-chips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOven Scraper (c. 1940) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086443/oven-scraper-c-1940-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseEditable fast food digital paint illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15239963/editable-fast-food-digital-paint-illustration-design-element-setView licenseCarpenter's Clamp (1939) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082945/carpenters-clamp-1939-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable fast food digital paint illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15239854/editable-fast-food-digital-paint-illustration-design-element-setView licenseTrivet (c. 1942) by Clarence W Dawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088739/trivet-c-1942-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain licenseFries & fried chickens mobile phone, editable food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520342/fries-fried-chickens-mobile-phone-editable-food-digital-art-designView licenseBishop Hill: Flail (c. 1939) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082674/bishop-hill-flail-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license