Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsinsectpowdermusical instrumentPowder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith TownerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 885 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3022 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWhat's your hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685495/whats-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086525/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845756/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086528/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10526035/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1940) by William McAuleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086516/powder-horn-c-1940-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884752/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081124/powder-horn-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845493/saxophone-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081125/powder-horn-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810837/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1940) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086523/powder-horn-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884749/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085305/highboy-chest-drawers-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884744/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Mitio" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085663/doll-mitio-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884746/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085657/doll-annie-sampson-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845931/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseSailor's Sewing Kit (c. 1938) by Samuel Faiginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081321/sailors-sewing-kit-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810656/saxophone-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085030/trivet-c-1939-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884748/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1937) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076557/powder-horn-c-1937-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10666333/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081127/powder-horn-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810951/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseTable, Drop-leaf (1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086915/table-drop-leaf-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884743/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076548/powder-horn-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWhat's your hobby Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597789/whats-your-hobby-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrivet (c. 1936) by Benjamin Resnickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072199/trivet-c-1936-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain licenseWhat's your hobby Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685510/whats-your-hobby-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDoll: "Maggie Bentley" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074373/doll-maggie-bentley-c-1937-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media campaign Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527558/social-media-campaign-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll: "Mollie Bentley" (1936) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065541/doll-mollie-bentley-1936-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseDigital marketing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527553/digital-marketing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePetticoat (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076315/petticoat-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseGarden party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596443/garden-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll - "Leslie Simpson" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074416/doll-leslie-simpson-c-1937-edith-towner-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license