Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbusiness cardphototextPreserve Jar (c. 1940) by Frank FumagalliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 935 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3191 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBotanical business card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7425912/botanical-business-card-template-editable-textView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086234/lamp-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licensePastel aesthetic business card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7427253/imageView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086233/lamp-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licensePick a card poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13055232/pick-card-poster-templateView licenseToddy Glass (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086960/toddy-glass-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseHoroscope readings Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932202/horoscope-readings-facebook-post-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086470/pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable business card mockup, business identity designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192693/editable-business-card-mockup-business-identity-designView licenseInkwell (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086112/inkwell-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licensePick a card Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932209/pick-card-facebook-post-templateView licenseBlown Glass - Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088945/blown-glass-pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licensePick a card Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13055260/pick-card-facebook-story-templateView licenseMug (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086419/mug-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseLetterhead paper mockup, realistic envelope, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082155/letterhead-paper-mockup-realistic-envelope-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086468/pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseJar (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066656/jar-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card mockup, watercolor landscape illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400026/imageView licenseChurn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065031/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card template, floral pattern editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686168/business-card-template-floral-pattern-editable-designView licenseFlask (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065997/flask-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual meeting Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684430/annual-meeting-instagram-post-templateView licenseChurn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065046/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBarber shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704755/barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseButton Hook (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079005/button-hook-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card mockup, editable Vincent van Gogh arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9395805/business-card-mockup-editable-vincent-van-gogh-artView licenseChurn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065032/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseHappy winter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12882610/happy-winter-instagram-post-templateView licenseWash Bowl (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082193/wash-bowl-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional white business card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713307/professional-white-business-card-mockup-editable-designView licenseGrotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066238/grotesque-jug-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBlue watercolor business card template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534906/blue-watercolor-business-card-template-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080405/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBlue aesthetic business card template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534902/blue-aesthetic-business-card-template-editable-designView licenseJar (c. 1953) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088865/jar-c-1953-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBlue abstract business card template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534889/blue-abstract-business-card-template-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070222/pitcher-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBlue aesthetic business card template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534871/blue-aesthetic-business-card-template-editable-designView licenseSugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071959/sugar-bowl-with-cover-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license