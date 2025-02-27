rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
Save
Edit Image
antique fabricprinted cotton fabricdesigntextile public domainfabricpattern printspatternart
Tribal patterned towel mockup, editable design
Tribal patterned towel mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8643318/tribal-patterned-towel-mockup-editable-designView license
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087975/printed-textile-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Printed Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086556/printed-textiles-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Blue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
Blue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270257/blue-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087957/printed-cotton-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Blue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
Blue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327761/blue-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086544/printed-cotton-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Blue fabric textured desktop wallpaper, block prints border, editable design
Blue fabric textured desktop wallpaper, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331788/blue-fabric-textured-desktop-wallpaper-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Milto
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Milto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089269/coverlet-c-1940-florence-miltoFree Image from public domain license
Artwork auction Instagram story template, editable design
Artwork auction Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787535/artwork-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Printed Cottons from Quilt (c. 1939) by Albert Levone
Printed Cottons from Quilt (c. 1939) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084348/printed-cottons-from-quilt-c-1939-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Cotton towel mockup element, customizable design
Cotton towel mockup element, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686072/cotton-towel-mockup-element-customizable-designView license
Printed Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086555/printed-textiles-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Fabric mockup, editable product design
Fabric mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816380/fabric-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Cotton Antique Prints (c. 1941) by Mary C Davidson
Cotton Antique Prints (c. 1941) by Mary C Davidson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087606/cotton-antique-prints-c-1941-mary-davidsonFree Image from public domain license
Fabric face mask mockup element, transparent background
Fabric face mask mockup element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332986/fabric-face-mask-mockup-element-transparent-backgroundView license
Cotton Prints (c. 1940) by Erskine Carter
Cotton Prints (c. 1940) by Erskine Carter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089215/cotton-prints-c-1940-erskine-carterFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089231/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Fabric face mask editable mockup
Fabric face mask editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331855/fabric-face-mask-editable-mockupView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089242/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Hanging handkerchief mockup, beige editable design
Hanging handkerchief mockup, beige editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403596/imageView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1942) by Julie C Brush
Printed Cotton (c. 1942) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088670/printed-cotton-c-1942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089247/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Appliqued Coverlet - Tree Design (c. 1936) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Appliqued Coverlet - Tree Design (c. 1936) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064099/appliqued-coverlet-tree-design-c-1936-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Throw blanket mockup, colorful retro pattern, editable design
Throw blanket mockup, colorful retro pattern, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207063/throw-blanket-mockup-colorful-retro-pattern-editable-designView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Henry Granet
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086542/printed-cotton-c-1940-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Vegan product Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089263/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Block Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
Block Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073031/block-printed-handkerchief-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Cloth mockup, corduroy fabric texture design
Cloth mockup, corduroy fabric texture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7550525/cloth-mockup-corduroy-fabric-texture-designView license
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Sidney Liswood
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Sidney Liswood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081167/printed-textile-c-1938-sidney-liswoodFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
Ancient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086551/printed-cotton-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by E A Smaller
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by E A Smaller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086053/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-smallerFree Image from public domain license