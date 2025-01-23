Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbaglinenphotoPrinted Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph LubranoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 945 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3227 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087966/printed-textile-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseChinese language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087975/printed-textile-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseElegant linen drawstring bag mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21529880/elegant-linen-drawstring-bag-mockup-customizable-designView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085394/beaded-bag-c-1940-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718142/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseYellow Glazed Chintz (c. 1939) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085292/yellow-glazed-chintz-c-1939-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596447/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrinted Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086556/printed-textiles-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable shawl scarf mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView licenseStar of Bethlehem Quilt (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry and Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086833/star-bethlehem-quilt-c-1940-mina-lowry-and-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717055/big-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseKerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087947/printed-cotton-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseSandwich illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236536/sandwich-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087965/printed-textile-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuilted Chest Protection (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgeraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086579/quilted-chest-protection-c-1940-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView licenseBaby's Hood (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Margaret Goldenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085365/babys-hood-c-1940-clarence-dawson-and-margaret-goldenFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower paper craft blue background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087608/coverlet-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseShipping orders, colorful 3d editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707520/shipping-orders-colorful-editable-designView licenseHistorical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano and A Zimethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086044/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubrano-and-zimetFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseApplique Linen Panel (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058821/applique-linen-panel-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseMeowy Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722631/meowy-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseCotton Prints (c. 1940) by Erskine Carterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089215/cotton-prints-c-1940-erskine-carterFree Image from public domain licenseCooking show Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596455/cooking-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSkirt Hook (c. 1940) by Emil Warnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086752/skirt-hook-c-1940-emil-warnsFree Image from public domain licenseGreen duffle bag mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13200673/green-duffle-bag-mockup-editable-designView licenseHistorical Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Arlene Perkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086045/historical-printed-cotton-c-1940-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain licenseCouple's hiking Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597468/couples-hiking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEmbroidered Purse (c. 1941) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087735/embroidered-purse-c-1941-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284557/new-collection-blog-banner-templateView licensePrinted Delaines (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068103/printed-delaines-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license