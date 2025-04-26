Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainwindowpaintingsphotoantiquecc0Pulpit (1940) by Hal BlakeleyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 865 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2953 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCut Tin Picture Frame (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089387/cut-tin-picture-frame-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseVestment Chest (1940) by Hal Blakeley and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087077/vestment-chest-1940-hal-blakeley-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseCut Tin Candleholder (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089388/cut-tin-candleholder-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182619/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseEmbroidered Bolero Jacket (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085788/embroidered-bolero-jacket-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085455/candleholder-candelero-cut-tin-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, wall decor, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220228/picture-frame-mockup-wall-decor-editable-designView licenseCandleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085459/candleholder-candelero-cut-tin-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182608/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086814/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183721/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086803/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399927/picture-frame-editable-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseStone Doorway, Carved (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086873/stone-doorway-carved-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseBench (1937) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073013/bench-1937-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChair (Arm) (1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087486/chair-arm-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182400/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseBaptismal Font and Stand (1939) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082612/baptismal-font-and-stand-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaby's Shoe (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085361/babys-shoe-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArm Chair (1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087314/arm-chair-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseBracket, for Wall (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082792/bracket-for-wall-ecclesiastical-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseBurse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089053/burse-and-chalice-veil-c-1940-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlask (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087765/flask-c-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licensePainted Wall-stand for Flowers, etc. (1939) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084177/painted-wall-stand-for-flowers-etc-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseCanvas frame mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436683/canvas-frame-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseMoustache Cup and Saucer (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086394/moustache-cup-and-saucer-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sitting room , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785595/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView licenseWooden Table (c. 1953) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088935/wooden-table-c-1953-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license