Pulpit (1940) by Hal Blakeley
artwatercolourpublic domainwindowpaintingsphotoantiquecc0
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cut Tin Picture Frame (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089387/cut-tin-picture-frame-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Vestment Chest (1940) by Hal Blakeley and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087077/vestment-chest-1940-hal-blakeley-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Cut Tin Candleholder (1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089388/cut-tin-candleholder-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182619/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Embroidered Bolero Jacket (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085788/embroidered-bolero-jacket-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Candleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085455/candleholder-candelero-cut-tin-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, wall decor, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220228/picture-frame-mockup-wall-decor-editable-designView license
Candleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085459/candleholder-candelero-cut-tin-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182608/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086814/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183721/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086803/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399927/picture-frame-editable-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Stone Doorway, Carved (1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086873/stone-doorway-carved-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Bench (1937) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073013/bench-1937-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chair (Arm) (1941) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087486/chair-arm-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182400/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Baptismal Font and Stand (1939) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082612/baptismal-font-and-stand-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Baby's Shoe (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085361/babys-shoe-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Arm Chair (1941) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087314/arm-chair-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Bracket, for Wall (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082792/bracket-for-wall-ecclesiastical-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Burse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089053/burse-and-chalice-veil-c-1940-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Flask (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087765/flask-c-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Painted Wall-stand for Flowers, etc. (1939) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084177/painted-wall-stand-for-flowers-etc-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Canvas frame mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436683/canvas-frame-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Moustache Cup and Saucer (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086394/moustache-cup-and-saucer-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage sitting room , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785595/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView license
Wooden Table (c. 1953) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088935/wooden-table-c-1953-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license