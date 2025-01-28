rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Quaker Doll (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingadultwoman
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Quaker Costume Doll (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angus
Quaker Costume Doll (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062027/quaker-costume-doll-19351942-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Rag Doll (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angus
Rag Doll (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084381/rag-doll-c-1939-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Hat Rack (Shaped Like Ox Yoke) (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angus
Hat Rack (Shaped Like Ox Yoke) (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083738/hat-rack-shaped-like-yoke-c-1939-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089401/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
Woven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087269/woven-coverlet-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1940) by Joseph Goldberg
Figurehead (c. 1940) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085818/figurehead-c-1940-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089402/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Woodcut Vorschrift (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angus
Woodcut Vorschrift (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063913/woodcut-vorschrift-19351942-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
China Doll (c. 1940) by Adele Brooks
China Doll (c. 1940) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089097/china-doll-c-1940-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Fractur Design (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Fractur Design (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076098/pa-german-fractur-design-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Valance for Tester (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
Valance for Tester (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087051/valance-for-tester-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll--"Hannah Hitch" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Doll--"Hannah Hitch" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085655/doll-hannah-hitch-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: "Quaker" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutal
Figurehead: "Quaker" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083464/figurehead-quaker-c-1939-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Quaker Doll (1935/1942) by Gwyneth King
Quaker Doll (1935/1942) by Gwyneth King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062026/quaker-doll-19351942-gwyneth-kingFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll (c. 1940) by Elmer R Kottcamp
Doll (c. 1940) by Elmer R Kottcamp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085641/doll-c-1940-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089400/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Doll - "Betsey Paine" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Betsey Paine" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083338/doll-betsey-paine-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Doll - "Hepzibah" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Hepzibah" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083336/doll-hepzibah-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Doll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085657/doll-annie-sampson-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074773/figure-death-muerto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license