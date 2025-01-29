rawpixel
Quilt (c. 1940) by George E Rhone
patterntextile artquiltfabricartvintagedesignpublic domain
Abstract art blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089510/patchwork-quilt-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain license
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView license
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058822/applique-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Psychology podcast blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView license
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075332/infants-quilt-bed-covering-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView license
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076379/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Success quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076254/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067541/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729362/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079784/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080922/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView license
Quilt (detail) - "Honeycomb Pattern" (c. 1937) by Mrs Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076670/quilt-detail-honeycomb-pattern-c-1937-mrs-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080919/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork quilt magic font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView license
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081193/quilt-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068145/quilt-c-1936-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Throw blanket mockup, floral pattern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508692/throw-blanket-mockup-floral-pattern-designView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Fabric flag sign editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197012/fabric-flag-sign-editable-mockupView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1940) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085393/beaded-bag-c-1940-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776546/stitchedView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076273/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776701/patchworkView license
Hand Made Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080155/hand-made-quilt-c-1938-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076279/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Colorful quilted editable text design, creative font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17696442/colorful-quilted-editable-text-design-creative-fontView license
Crib Coverlet (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065275/crib-coverlet-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license