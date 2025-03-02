Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingshatphotoQuaker Bonnet (c. 1940) by American 20th CenturyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 932 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3181 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Quaker (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060525/figurehead-quaker-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseSilk Bonnet (c. 1940) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086724/silk-bonnet-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseQuaker Doll (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086563/quaker-doll-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseCaps (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059419/caps-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseQuaker's Baby Bonnet (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076597/quakers-baby-bonnet-c-1937-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseLinen and Cotton Homespun (c. 1940) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086274/linen-and-cotton-homespun-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseHeaddress (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060824/headdress-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseQuaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076617/quaker-bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseChest (c. 1940) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085584/chest-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060124/doll-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead from Schooner "Haroldine" (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060528/figurehead-from-schooner-haroldine-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBrown Velvet Cap (c. 1940) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089040/brown-velvet-cap-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseQuaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Hedwig Emanuelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076627/quaker-bonnet-c-1937-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseQuaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076622/quaker-bonnet-c-1937-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: "Quaker" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083464/figurehead-quaker-c-1939-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor women at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455913/editable-watercolor-women-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088962/bonnet-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088965/bonnet-c-1940-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864287/watercolor-girls-beach-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088967/bonnet-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865105/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (1940) by Charles Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085654/doll-1940-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864859/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseJelly Tumbler (c. 1940) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086176/jelly-tumbler-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license