Purse (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
patternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagphotorug
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Bag (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Chinese language book cover template
Woven Mat (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Champagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable text
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
New collection Instagram post template
Purse (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffels
Study club Instagram post template
Coverlet (Section of) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
Purse (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
New collection poster template
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Big sale Instagram post template
Beaded Purse (c. 1938) by Cornelius Christoffels
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Back to school Instagram post template
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
New collection Instagram post template
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
New collection Instagram story template
Beaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewart
Shipping orders, colorful 3d editable design
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Floral boutique poster template
Beaded Bag (c. 1940) by George E Rhone
Meowy Christmas Instagram post template
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Christmas eve party Instagram post template, editable text
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Cooking show Instagram post template, editable text
Beaded Bag (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffels
