Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdpatternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotoQuilt (1940) by Marie LutrellOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 910 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3105 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseCalico (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089086/calico-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085381/bandbox-c-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseFlying parrot editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13392663/flying-parrot-editable-design-community-remixView licenseQuilt for Doll's Bed (c. 1940) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086582/quilt-for-dolls-bed-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseBird documentary poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274228/bird-documentary-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCalico (1938) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079015/calico-1938-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCloth with Numeration Table (1941) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087580/cloth-with-numeration-table-1941-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage exotic bird illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728338/editable-vintage-exotic-bird-illustration-remix-setView licenseOld American Wooden Doll (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086423/old-american-wooden-doll-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseRibbon (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086598/ribbon-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseBottle (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088982/bottle-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseButter Mold (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089065/butter-mold-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBelt (c. 1940) by Fanchon Larzelerehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085421/belt-c-1940-fanchon-larzelereFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor blue jay bird illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858361/watercolor-blue-jay-bird-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseTexile (c. 1940) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086949/texile-c-1940-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView licenseMirror (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086371/mirror-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseShaving Mug (c. 1940) by Mary Ann Burtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086696/shaving-mug-c-1940-mary-ann-burtonFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseBurse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089053/burse-and-chalice-veil-c-1940-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203814/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseInk Bottle (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086115/ink-bottle-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479041/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089510/patchwork-quilt-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196546/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseTulip Pattern Quilt (c. 1937) by Mabel Ritterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077794/tulip-pattern-quilt-c-1937-mabel-ritterFree Image from public domain licenseChinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716064/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1940) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085393/beaded-bag-c-1940-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10254089/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePrinted Cotton Chintz (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086540/printed-cotton-chintz-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license