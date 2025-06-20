rawpixel
Quilt (1940) by Marie Lutrell
animalbirdpatternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphoto
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Calico (1940) by Marie Lutrell
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Bandbox (c. 1940) by Marie Lutrell
Flying parrot editable design, community remix
Quilt for Doll's Bed (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
Bird documentary poster template, editable watercolor design
Calico (1938) by Marie Lutrell
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Cloth with Numeration Table (1941) by Marie Lutrell
Editable vintage exotic bird illustration remix set
Old American Wooden Doll (1940) by Marie Lutrell
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Ribbon (1940) by Marie Lutrell
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Bottle (1940) by Marie Lutrell
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Butter Mold (1940) by Marie Lutrell
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Belt (c. 1940) by Fanchon Larzelere
Watercolor blue jay bird illustration editable design, community remix
Texile (c. 1940) by George Loughridge
Vintage people remix
Mirror (1940) by Marie Lutrell
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Shaving Mug (c. 1940) by Mary Ann Burton
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Burse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Ink Bottle (1940) by Marie Lutrell
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Tulip Pattern Quilt (c. 1937) by Mabel Ritter
Chinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Beaded Bag (c. 1940) by George E Rhone
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Printed Cotton Chintz (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
