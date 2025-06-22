Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternpersonwatercolorblackvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationQuilted Chest Protection (c. 1940) by Mary FitzgeraldOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 888 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3030 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseStar of Bethlehem Quilt (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry and Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086833/star-bethlehem-quilt-c-1940-mina-lowry-and-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseSkirt Hook (c. 1940) by Emil Warnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086752/skirt-hook-c-1940-emil-warnsFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086530/printed-cotton-c-1940-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseBaby's Hood (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Margaret Goldenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085365/babys-hood-c-1940-clarence-dawson-and-margaret-goldenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseSocial anxiety Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064581/social-anxiety-facebook-post-templateView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086541/printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650292/vintage-collection-poster-template-editable-textView licenseInfant's Quilt (Detail) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075326/infants-quilt-detail-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseSkull and flowers collage. Skull art, floral design. Eye, skull, flowers blend customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22332971/image-transparent-png-roseView licenseEvening Cloak (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgeraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085801/evening-cloak-c-1940-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseRiding Habit (c. 1940) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086614/riding-habit-c-1940-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085394/beaded-bag-c-1940-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087975/printed-textile-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBucket (c. 1940) by Frank Budashhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089036/bucket-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1940) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087214/womans-slipper-c-1940-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089244/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseMan's Hat Box (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086300/mans-hat-box-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseUrban lifestyle poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11666084/urban-lifestyle-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088969/bonnet-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseSilk Bonnet (c. 1940) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086724/silk-bonnet-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseReading books social media template, retro editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114297/reading-books-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086542/printed-cotton-c-1940-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licensePrinted Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086556/printed-textiles-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseKettle (c. 1940) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086199/kettle-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license