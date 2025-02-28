rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rag Doll (c. 1940) by Archie Thompson
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsdoll
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll (Greiner Patented Head) (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
Doll (Greiner Patented Head) (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085661/doll-greiner-patented-head-c-1940-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Costume contest Instagram post template, editable text
Costume contest Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rag Doll (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angus
Rag Doll (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084381/rag-doll-c-1939-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473240/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rag Doll "Johnnie" (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Rag Doll "Johnnie" (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076712/rag-doll-johnnie-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079647/doll-guenevere-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Witches Halloween party Instagram post template, editable text
Witches Halloween party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474800/witches-halloween-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Mitio" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Mitio" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085663/doll-mitio-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Introducung baby Facebook post template
Introducung baby Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060834/introducung-baby-facebook-post-templateView license
Doll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085657/doll-annie-sampson-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Costume shop Instagram post template, editable text
Costume shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474144/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
Doll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074421/doll-lydia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Halloween sale Instagram post template, editable text
Halloween sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528088/halloween-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll--"Hannah Hitch" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Doll--"Hannah Hitch" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085655/doll-hannah-hitch-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Volunteer Instagram post template, editable text
Volunteer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473398/volunteer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075581/juggling-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Family fun day Instagram post template, editable text
Family fun day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473407/family-fun-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll with China Head (1935/1942) by Mary Porter
Doll with China Head (1935/1942) by Mary Porter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060181/doll-with-china-head-19351942-mary-porterFree Image from public domain license
Kids book poster template
Kids book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView license
Dress (c. 1939) by Jessie M Benge
Dress (c. 1939) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083401/dress-c-1939-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Back to school Instagram post template, editable text
Back to school Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473252/back-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll in Blue Dress (1935/1942) by Lillian Causey
Doll in Blue Dress (1935/1942) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060166/doll-blue-dress-19351942-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories Instagram post template, editable text
Bedtime stories Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474420/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Boy Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Boy Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073168/boy-doll-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Charity blog banner template, editable text
Charity blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473254/charity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Katharine Morris
Dress (c. 1937) by Katharine Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074578/dress-c-1937-katharine-morrisFree Image from public domain license
Children's book poster template
Children's book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273849/childrens-book-poster-templateView license
Bishop Hill: Dress (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
Bishop Hill: Dress (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078635/bishop-hill-dress-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Joining forces blog banner template, editable text
Joining forces blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473307/joining-forces-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1941) by Winifred Gibbes
Dress (c. 1941) by Winifred Gibbes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087708/dress-c-1941-winifred-gibbesFree Image from public domain license
Halloween costume party Instagram post template, editable text
Halloween costume party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528079/halloween-costume-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Riding Habit (c. 1940) by Marie Mitchell
Riding Habit (c. 1940) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086614/riding-habit-c-1940-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template, editable design
Children's book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Afternoon Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
Afternoon Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085321/afternoon-dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087704/doll-florence-c-1941-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1940) by John Hall
Doll (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085658/doll-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license