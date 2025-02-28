Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsdollRag Doll (c. 1940) by Archie ThompsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 945 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3227 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll (Greiner Patented Head) (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085661/doll-greiner-patented-head-c-1940-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseCostume contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRag Doll (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084381/rag-doll-c-1939-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473240/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRag Doll "Johnnie" (c. 1937) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076712/rag-doll-johnnie-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDoll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079647/doll-guenevere-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWitches Halloween party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474800/witches-halloween-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll - "Mitio" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085663/doll-mitio-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseIntroducung baby Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060834/introducung-baby-facebook-post-templateView licenseDoll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085657/doll-annie-sampson-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseCostume shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474144/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074421/doll-lydia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528088/halloween-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll--"Hannah Hitch" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085655/doll-hannah-hitch-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473398/volunteer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJuggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075581/juggling-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain licenseFamily fun day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473407/family-fun-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll with China Head (1935/1942) by Mary Porterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060181/doll-with-china-head-19351942-mary-porterFree Image from public domain licenseKids book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView licenseDress (c. 1939) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083401/dress-c-1939-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473252/back-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll in Blue Dress (1935/1942) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060166/doll-blue-dress-19351942-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474420/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBoy Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073168/boy-doll-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseCharity blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473254/charity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Katharine Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074578/dress-c-1937-katharine-morrisFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273849/childrens-book-poster-templateView licenseBishop Hill: Dress (c. 1938) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078635/bishop-hill-dress-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseJoining forces blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473307/joining-forces-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1941) by Winifred Gibbeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087708/dress-c-1941-winifred-gibbesFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween costume party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528079/halloween-costume-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRiding Habit (c. 1940) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086614/riding-habit-c-1940-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseAfternoon Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085321/afternoon-dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087704/doll-florence-c-1941-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085658/doll-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license