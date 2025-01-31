Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsbeddollsphotoQuilt for Doll's Bed (c. 1940) by Stella MosherOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 775 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2646 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1940) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085408/beaded-purse-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cushion cover mockup, bedding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView licenseSnood (c. 1941) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088152/snood-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseIntroducung baby Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060834/introducung-baby-facebook-post-templateView licenseQuilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseMattress ad Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView licenseIron Bank (c. 1942) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088606/iron-bank-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseMom & kid special offer Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063761/mom-kid-special-offer-facebook-post-templateView licenseDoll (c. 1941) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087685/doll-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseMom & kid special offer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14534123/mom-kid-special-offer-poster-templateView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Jenny Almgrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080943/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-jenny-almgrenFree Image from public domain licenseMom & kid special offer Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14534124/mom-kid-special-offer-facebook-story-templateView licenseMail Pouch (c. 1942) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088617/mail-pouch-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089510/patchwork-quilt-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseMom & kid special offer blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14534122/mom-kid-special-offer-blog-banner-templateView licenseWheel of Fortune Quilt (c. 1940) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087174/wheel-fortune-quilt-c-1940-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView licenseQuilt (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086568/quilt-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseBaby angel png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542170/baby-angel-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseShaker Textile Sample (c. 1940) by Harold Weisenbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086694/shaker-textile-sample-c-1940-harold-weisenbornFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Shoes (c. 1940) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085576/childs-shoes-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686732/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseBurse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089053/burse-and-chalice-veil-c-1940-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom stories Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825550/bedroom-stories-facebook-post-templateView licenseBonnet (c. 1942) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088470/bonnet-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597838/bedtime-stories-instagram-story-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1940) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086565/quilt-c-1940-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseNew year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730196/new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseBetty Lamp (c. 1941) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087358/betty-lamp-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day promotion Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063296/mothers-day-promotion-facebook-post-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084365/quilt-c-1939-cora-parker-and-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseCharity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596810/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBonnet (c. 1942) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088474/bonnet-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licensePadded Coverlet (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076209/padded-coverlet-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseTake the risk quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730124/take-the-risk-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuilt Section (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086587/quilt-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffels-and-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license