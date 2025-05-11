Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagequilt patternspatternvintage illustration public domainsquare patternsquare paperartwatercolorvintageQuilt Section (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret LinsleyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 943 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3220 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067879/image-stars-heart-fabricFree Image from public domain licensePastel ripped notepaper element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982241/pastel-ripped-notepaper-element-set-remixView licenseLog Cabin Quilt Square (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069311/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067878/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licensePastel ripped notepaper element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982237/pastel-ripped-notepaper-element-set-remixView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067877/image-fabric-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licensePastel ripped notepaper element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982245/pastel-ripped-notepaper-element-set-remixView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067894/image-stars-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Square) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067891/image-flowers-plant-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067882/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView licenseQuilt (One Square) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068188/quilt-one-square-c-1936-margaret-linsley-and-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseQuilt (One Square) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068197/quilt-one-square-c-1936-cornelius-christoffels-and-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cactus border frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272581/vintage-cactus-border-frame-editable-botanical-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067865/image-plant-tree-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor cactus illustration frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266438/watercolor-cactus-illustration-frame-editable-botanical-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067866/image-plant-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseBlue cactus illustration border frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270168/blue-cactus-illustration-border-frame-editable-botanical-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Square) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067896/image-flowers-plant-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic cactus border frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266187/aesthetic-cactus-border-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseAutographed Quilt (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085366/autographed-quilt-c-1940-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic cactus border frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270118/aesthetic-cactus-border-frame-editable-botanical-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067889/image-animal-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cactus border frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324107/vintage-cactus-border-frame-editable-botanical-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067861/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCactus illustration border frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272774/cactus-illustration-border-frame-editable-botanical-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067875/image-animal-bird-crossFree Image from public domain licenseLive love travel Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView licenseCandlewick Bedspread (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064601/candlewick-bedspread-c-1936-cornelius-christoffels-and-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseCactus illustration border frame, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277776/cactus-illustration-border-frame-editable-background-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067860/image-flower-plant-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Square) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067895/image-flowers-plant-patternFree Image from public domain licensePastel ripped notepaper element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982251/pastel-ripped-notepaper-element-set-remixView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067880/image-green-leaves-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license