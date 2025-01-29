rawpixel
Quilt (Corner) (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
patternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotoembroiderycorner
Pressed flower, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView license
Crazy Quilt Stitches (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074143/crazy-quilt-stitches-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crazy Quilt (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079462/crazy-quilt-c-1938-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Crazy Quilt (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079464/crazy-quilt-c-1938-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Burse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089053/burse-and-chalice-veil-c-1940-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView license
Wine Shop Emblem (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel and Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087217/wine-shop-emblem-c-1940-william-kieckhofel-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14121401/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView license
Ceiling Decorations (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085531/ceiling-decorations-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage paper craft collage editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596787/vintage-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView license
Embroidery: Technique Demonstration (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079827/embroidery-technique-demonstration-c-1938-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706335/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-set-editable-designView license
Ceiling Decoration (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085536/ceiling-decoration-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower illustration, white background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713123/vintage-flower-illustration-white-background-editable-designView license
Missal Stand (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086365/missal-stand-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253948/png-animal-bird-and-strawberryView license
Elementary School Bell (1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085786/elementary-school-bell-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258090/png-camellia-flower-customizable-cut-outView license
Missal Stand (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086358/missal-stand-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14102005/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView license
Beaded Bag (1935/1942) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059030/beaded-bag-19351942-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
PNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253857/png-bloom-blossom-collage-elementView license
Candle Holder (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085457/candle-holder-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Surreal bird floral iPhone wallpaper, vintage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8516279/surreal-bird-floral-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-remixView license
Candle Holder (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085453/candle-holder-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886151/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Burse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089047/burse-and-chalice-veil-c-1940-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886067/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081194/quilt-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886112/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Coin Purse (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089181/coin-purse-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10699915/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064113/applique-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849177/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Quilt for Doll's Bed (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086582/quilt-for-dolls-bed-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license