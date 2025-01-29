Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotoembroiderycornerQuilt (Corner) (c. 1940) by William KieckhofelOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 901 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3076 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPressed flower, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView licenseCrazy Quilt Stitches (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074143/crazy-quilt-stitches-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrazy Quilt (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079462/crazy-quilt-c-1938-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCrazy Quilt (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079464/crazy-quilt-c-1938-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseBurse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089053/burse-and-chalice-veil-c-1940-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView licenseWine Shop Emblem (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel and Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087217/wine-shop-emblem-c-1940-william-kieckhofel-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border watercolor illustration, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14121401/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView licenseCeiling Decorations (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085531/ceiling-decorations-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage paper craft collage editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596787/vintage-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView licenseEmbroidery: Technique Demonstration (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079827/embroidery-technique-demonstration-c-1938-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor flower set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706335/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-set-editable-designView licenseCeiling Decoration (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085536/ceiling-decoration-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower illustration, white background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713123/vintage-flower-illustration-white-background-editable-designView licenseMissal Stand (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086365/missal-stand-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253948/png-animal-bird-and-strawberryView licenseElementary School Bell (1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085786/elementary-school-bell-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258090/png-camellia-flower-customizable-cut-outView licenseMissal Stand (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086358/missal-stand-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border watercolor illustration, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14102005/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView licenseBeaded Bag (1935/1942) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059030/beaded-bag-19351942-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253857/png-bloom-blossom-collage-elementView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085457/candle-holder-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal bird floral iPhone wallpaper, vintage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8516279/surreal-bird-floral-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-remixView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085453/candle-holder-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886151/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseBurse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089047/burse-and-chalice-veil-c-1940-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886067/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Frank Guttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081194/quilt-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886112/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCoin Purse (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089181/coin-purse-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10699915/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064113/applique-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849177/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseQuilt for Doll's Bed (c. 1940) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086582/quilt-for-dolls-bed-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license