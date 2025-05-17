rawpixel
Riding Habit (c. 1940) by Marie Mitchell
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Riding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1941) by Winifred Gibbes
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Dress (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Bishop Hill: Dress (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Dress (c. 1937) by Katharine Morris
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Woman's Riding Habit (1935/1942) by Henry De Wolfe
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Riding Habit (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Woman's Coat (c. 1938) by Mina Greene
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Child's Coat (c. 1940) by Lillian Causey
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Afternoon Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Child's Dress (1941) by Marie Lutrell
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasy
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Woman's Slipper (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Dress (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
