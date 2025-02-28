Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsringphotovasebottleRing-shaped Pottery Bottle (c. 1940) by Claude Marshall and Arthur StewartOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 939 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3205 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGlass Bottle (c. 1940) by Claude Marshallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085934/glass-bottle-c-1940-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain licenseEditable fast food digital paint illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15239854/editable-fast-food-digital-paint-illustration-design-element-setView licenseRing Bottle (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086618/ring-bottle-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licensePink coquette aesthetic, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418551/pink-coquette-aesthetic-editable-design-element-setView licenseSugar Bowl (probably 1940/1941) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086900/sugar-bowl-probably-19401941-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseEditable fast food digital paint illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15239855/editable-fast-food-digital-paint-illustration-design-element-setView licenseBeer Bottle (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078600/beer-bottle-c-1938-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor wedding design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15248796/editable-watercolor-wedding-design-element-setView licenseDecorated Glass Flask (c. 1940) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085590/decorated-glass-flask-c-1940-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseOcean pollution background, customizable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081578/ocean-pollution-background-customizable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licenseFlower Crock (probably 1940/1941) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085891/flower-crock-probably-19401941-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlask (c. 1940) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085851/flask-c-1940-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor red coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15251946/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-design-element-setView licenseGlass Cologne Bottle (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085951/glass-cologne-bottle-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseOcean pollution desktop wallpaper, customizable illustration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099013/ocean-pollution-desktop-wallpaper-customizable-illustration-backgroundView licenseFlask (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085859/flask-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseElegant wedding design elements, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418305/elegant-wedding-design-elements-editable-design-element-setView licenseBottle (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088982/bottle-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseOcean pollution background, customizable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099021/ocean-pollution-background-customizable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licenseVase (Red Opaque Glass) (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072315/vase-red-opaque-glass-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseElegant wedding-themed design elements, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418514/elegant-wedding-themed-design-elements-editable-design-element-setView licenseRing Bottle (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070580/ring-bottle-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWedding, celebration vintage note paper editable collage sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591273/wedding-celebration-vintage-note-paper-editable-collage-setView licenseToleware Coal Vase (c. 1938) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081998/toleware-coal-vase-c-1938-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseWedding, celebration vintage note paper editable collage sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591265/wedding-celebration-vintage-note-paper-editable-collage-setView licensePa. German Gelatin Mold (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076109/pa-german-gelatin-mold-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseFresh flowers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563628/fresh-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCorn Glass Vase (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065236/corn-glass-vase-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394996/dinner-party-facebook-post-templateView licenseDecanter (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074296/decanter-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394997/dinner-party-facebook-post-templateView licenseFlask (Swirl) (c. 1940) by Raymond McGoughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085853/flask-swirl-c-1940-raymond-mcgoughFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wedding isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994240/watercolor-wedding-isolated-element-setView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086895/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseOcean pollution iPhone wallpaper, editable illustration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099028/ocean-pollution-iphone-wallpaper-editable-illustration-backgroundView licenseCobalt Vase (c. 1940) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089146/cobalt-vase-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCovered Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089207/covered-sugar-bowl-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license