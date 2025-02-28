rawpixel
Ring-shaped Pottery Bottle (c. 1940) by Claude Marshall and Arthur Stewart
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Glass Bottle (c. 1940) by Claude Marshall
Editable fast food digital paint illustration design element set
Ring Bottle (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Pink coquette aesthetic, editable design element set
Sugar Bowl (probably 1940/1941) by Robert Stewart
Editable fast food digital paint illustration design element set
Beer Bottle (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
Editable watercolor wedding design element set
Decorated Glass Flask (c. 1940) by George File
Ocean pollution background, customizable aesthetic illustration remix
Flower Crock (probably 1940/1941) by Robert Stewart
Vase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flask (c. 1940) by John Fisk
Editable watercolor red coquette design element set
Glass Cologne Bottle (c. 1940) by John Dana
Ocean pollution desktop wallpaper, customizable illustration background
Flask (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
Elegant wedding design elements, editable design element set
Bottle (1940) by Marie Lutrell
Ocean pollution background, customizable aesthetic illustration remix
Vase (Red Opaque Glass) (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
Elegant wedding-themed design elements, editable design element set
Ring Bottle (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Wedding, celebration vintage note paper editable collage set
Toleware Coal Vase (c. 1938) by Robert Stewart
Wedding, celebration vintage note paper editable collage set
Pa. German Gelatin Mold (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Fresh flowers Instagram post template, editable text
Corn Glass Vase (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
Dinner party Facebook post template
Decanter (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Dinner party Facebook post template
Flask (Swirl) (c. 1940) by Raymond McGough
Watercolor wedding isolated element set
Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Ocean pollution iPhone wallpaper, editable illustration background
Cobalt Vase (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Covered Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichester
