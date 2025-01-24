rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rocking Chair (1940) by Harry Eisman and Henry Granet
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotorocking chair
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Armchair (1940) by Harry Eisman
Armchair (1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085357/armchair-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Roundabout Chair (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
Roundabout Chair (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086637/roundabout-chair-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Sofa (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
Sofa (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086777/sofa-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239350/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Settee (1940) by Harry Eisman
Settee (1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086689/settee-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Mirror Stand (1940) by Harry Eisman
Mirror Stand (1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086359/mirror-stand-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Settle-table (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
Settle-table (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086677/settle-table-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Side Chair (1936) by Harry Eisman
Side Chair (1936) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071026/side-chair-1936-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Chair (1935/1942) by Henry Granet
Chair (1935/1942) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059524/chair-19351942-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Sideboard (1935/1942) by Harry Eisman
Sideboard (1935/1942) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062921/sideboard-19351942-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Vacation package Instagram post template
Vacation package Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView license
Knife Box (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
Knife Box (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086222/knife-box-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
House party Instagram post template, editable text
House party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598104/house-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Block-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Block-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073028/block-front-desk-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613666/image-alligator-animal-representation-apparelView license
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083040/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1939-charles-squires-and-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Child's Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073657/childs-desk-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Highboy (c. 1936) by Harry Eisman
Highboy (c. 1936) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066354/highboy-c-1936-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Beach party Instagram post template
Beach party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703478/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Hanging Corner Cupboard (1941) by Harry Eisman and Isidore Sovensky
Hanging Corner Cupboard (1941) by Harry Eisman and Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087804/hanging-corner-cupboard-1941-harry-eisman-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Table (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077555/table-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Desk Box (c. 1940) by Henry Granet
Desk Box (c. 1940) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085607/desk-box-c-1940-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Winter getaway Instagram story template
Winter getaway Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723725/winter-getaway-instagram-story-templateView license
Rocker (1940) by Violet Hartenstein
Rocker (1940) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086615/rocker-1940-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Travel package Instagram post template
Travel package Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568378/travel-package-instagram-post-templateView license
Desk Box (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
Desk Box (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085632/desk-box-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Beach party Instagram post template
Beach party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571591/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Pembroke Table (c. 1938) by Henry Granet and Frank Wenger
Pembroke Table (c. 1938) by Henry Granet and Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080959/pembroke-table-c-1938-henry-granet-and-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license