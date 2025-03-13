rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rosary Beads (c. 1940) by Josephine C Romano
Save
Edit Image
plantartwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintingsvegetablephoto
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264987/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Lighter (Mecha) for Flint (1938) by Josephine C Romano
Lighter (Mecha) for Flint (1938) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080532/lighter-mecha-for-flint-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265580/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072987/beaded-purse-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265215/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Burse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
Burse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089053/burse-and-chalice-veil-c-1940-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265217/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Josephine C Romano
Dress (c. 1940) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085706/dress-c-1940-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265344/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Baby's Shoe (c. 1938) by Josephine C Romano
Baby's Shoe (c. 1938) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078514/babys-shoe-c-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265567/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Bootjack (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylor
Bootjack (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088971/bootjack-c-1940-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265345/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Cream Ladle (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
Cream Ladle (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074137/cream-ladle-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264985/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Doll - "Hepzibah" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Hepzibah" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083336/doll-hepzibah-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264963/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Doll - "Betsey Paine" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Betsey Paine" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083338/doll-betsey-paine-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264970/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView license
Tabernacle (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
Tabernacle (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084846/tabernacle-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Handbag (c. 1938) by Josephine C Romano
Handbag (c. 1938) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080106/handbag-c-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Corn farm Facebook post template
Corn farm Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932123/corn-farm-facebook-post-templateView license
Choir Rail (1938) by Josephine C Romano
Choir Rail (1938) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079252/choir-rail-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor fruit & vegetable character design element set
Editable watercolor fruit & vegetable character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15196822/editable-watercolor-fruit-vegetable-character-design-element-setView license
Architectural Carving (c. 1940) by Helen E Gilman
Architectural Carving (c. 1940) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085350/architectural-carving-c-1940-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Fruit character watercolor element set, editable design
Fruit character watercolor element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006579/fruit-character-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license
Doll: "Maggie Bentley" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Towner
Doll: "Maggie Bentley" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074373/doll-maggie-bentley-c-1937-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Fruit character watercolor element set, editable design
Fruit character watercolor element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006574/fruit-character-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license
Glass Cologne Bottle (c. 1940) by John Dana
Glass Cologne Bottle (c. 1940) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085951/glass-cologne-bottle-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Corn farm Instagram post template
Corn farm Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704856/corn-farm-instagram-post-templateView license
Jacket (c. 1936) by Josephine C Romano
Jacket (c. 1936) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066635/jacket-c-1936-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food ingredient set, editable design element
watercolor food ingredient set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132046/watercolor-food-ingredient-set-editable-design-elementView license
Finial (c. 1940) by Marian Page
Finial (c. 1940) by Marian Page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085815/finial-c-1940-marian-pageFree Image from public domain license
Cookbook cover template
Cookbook cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14370437/cookbook-cover-templateView license
Bolero (c. 1936) by Josephine C Romano
Bolero (c. 1936) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064388/bolero-c-1936-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Fruit character watercolor element set, editable design
Fruit character watercolor element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006573/fruit-character-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license
Doll - "Narcissa Savery" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Narcissa Savery" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074422/doll-narcissa-savery-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Little girl in garden, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little girl in garden, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563919/little-girl-garden-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Doll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087704/doll-florence-c-1941-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license